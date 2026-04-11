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Kuwait Says Intercepted Seven Drone Attacks
(MENAFN) Kuwait declared Friday it had detected and intercepted seven hostile drones that breached its airspace over a 24-hour period, holding Iran directly responsible for what it termed a brazen act of aggression — just hours before high-stakes U.S.-Iran peace talks are set to convene in Islamabad.
Kuwait's Ministry of Defense confirmed in an official statement that the strikes inflicted "significant material damage" on several vital facilities belonging to the Kuwait National Guard, while also wounding a number of its personnel. The injured members are currently receiving medical treatment and are reported to be in stable condition.
The ministry pulled no punches in its characterization of the incidents, condemning them as "heinous Iranian aggression."
Kuwait's Ministry of Foreign Affairs had earlier in the day issued its own condemnation, attributing Thursday evening's drone incursions to Iran and its affiliated proxy groups. As of Friday, no party had stepped forward to claim responsibility for the attacks.
Tehran, for its part, pushed back against the accusations. Iranian forces stated earlier Friday that they "have not launched any missiles at any country during the ceasefire hours up to this time."
The timing of the incident sharpens an already volatile diplomatic backdrop. The current ceasefire took hold in the wake of joint U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran on Feb. 28, followed by retaliatory attacks by Tehran and its regional allies targeting American and Israeli interests across the region.
With negotiators from both Washington and Tehran due to sit across the table from one another in Islamabad on Saturday, the drone allegations threaten to inject fresh turbulence into talks widely regarded as a critical test of whether a durable peace remains within reach.
Kuwait's Ministry of Defense confirmed in an official statement that the strikes inflicted "significant material damage" on several vital facilities belonging to the Kuwait National Guard, while also wounding a number of its personnel. The injured members are currently receiving medical treatment and are reported to be in stable condition.
The ministry pulled no punches in its characterization of the incidents, condemning them as "heinous Iranian aggression."
Kuwait's Ministry of Foreign Affairs had earlier in the day issued its own condemnation, attributing Thursday evening's drone incursions to Iran and its affiliated proxy groups. As of Friday, no party had stepped forward to claim responsibility for the attacks.
Tehran, for its part, pushed back against the accusations. Iranian forces stated earlier Friday that they "have not launched any missiles at any country during the ceasefire hours up to this time."
The timing of the incident sharpens an already volatile diplomatic backdrop. The current ceasefire took hold in the wake of joint U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran on Feb. 28, followed by retaliatory attacks by Tehran and its regional allies targeting American and Israeli interests across the region.
With negotiators from both Washington and Tehran due to sit across the table from one another in Islamabad on Saturday, the drone allegations threaten to inject fresh turbulence into talks widely regarded as a critical test of whether a durable peace remains within reach.
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