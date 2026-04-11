PM Modi Always Had Respect For Nitish Kumar: Sanjay Jha As JD(U) Leaders Hail His RS Entry

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 11 (IANS) JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha on Saturday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always held deep respect for Nitish Kumar, even during periods of political divergence.

Jha said,“The Prime Minister has always had respect for Nitish Kumar. Even when we were not together politically, there was never any difference in that regard. The Prime Minister has always personally respected Nitish Kumar and has viewed his entire political career with dignity. What he has expressed is exactly what he has genuinely felt...”

JD(U) National Spokesperson Rajiv Ranjan also praised Nitish Kumar's leadership, crediting him with transforming Bihar's development trajectory.“Nitish Kumar has elevated Bihar from the status of a 'failed state' to the very heights of development. We will forever remain indebted to him. His tenure will forever be remembered, and now, as he wished to work in contribution to India's future, he will definitely perform very well there as well,” he told IANS.

Earlier on Friday, Prime Minister Modi had posted on X, lauding Nitish Kumar's experience and contribution to public life.

In his message, PM Modi said,“Nitish Kumar ji is one of the most experienced leaders in the country. His commitment to good governance has been appreciated everywhere. He has made an indelible contribution to the development of Bihar. It will be a great pleasure to see him in Parliament once again. He has also served for many years as a Member of Parliament and Union Minister. I am fully confident that his long political experience will further enhance the dignity of Parliament. Heartiest congratulations to him on taking oath as a Rajya Sabha MP, and heaps of best wishes for his upcoming term.”

Nitish Kumar on Friday took oath as a Member of the Rajya Sabha, marking a major shift in his long political career. He had arrived in New Delhi on Thursday, accompanied by Sanjay Jha and Vijay Kumar Choudhary, to complete formalities related to his induction into the Upper House of Parliament.

With this development, Nitish Kumar has joined a select group of leaders in the country who have served across all four legislative bodies - the State Legislative Assembly, State Legislative Council, Lok Sabha, and Rajya Sabha. The rare distinction underscores the longevity and breadth of his political career, spanning both state and national politics.