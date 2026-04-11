Tejashwi Has Limited Understanding, Says JD(U) Over Remarks On Nitish Kumar

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 11 (IANS) A fresh political controversy has erupted in Bihar after Neeraj Kumar, Spokesperson of the Janata Dal (United) (JDU), launched a sharp attack on Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav after his remarks on Nitish Kumar's entry in the Rajya Sabha.

His remarks come in response to Tejashwi's recent criticism of Nitish Kumar's entry in Rajya Sabha, further escalating tensions between the ruling alliance and the Opposition.

In a strongly worded statement, Neeraj Kumar said,“It is natural that Tejashwi Yadav has limited understanding,” taking a direct swipe at the RJD leader's political acumen.

He went on to link Tejashwi's political standing to his father, Lalu Prasad Yadav, referencing past legal controversies. Kumar also made serious allegations, claiming that Tejashwi has multiple cases registered against him and described him as an“interstate criminal.”

“It is natural that Tejashwi Yadav has a limited understanding, because he is the son of someone who was not even allowed by the court to look towards the Rajya Sabha. Given his connection to jail, at least Tejashwi should not speak on this matter. He is an interstate criminal, with many cases registered against him,” he told IANS.

The controversy stems from Tejashwi Yadav's recent comments targeting Nitish Kumar over his move to the Rajya Sabha. Tejashwi had dismissed the development as routine and questioned the hype around it, sarcastically asking whether Nitish Kumar had been sworn in as Prime Minister.

He further alleged that the Chief Minister's shift to the Rajya Sabha was not voluntary but the result of mounting political pressure. According to Tejashwi, Nitish Kumar is currently under significant strain and is not being allowed to function independently.

“I had said earlier that he would not be allowed to function peacefully,” Tejashwi stated, suggesting that the decision raises serious concerns, especially given its timing soon after assuming office.

He also claimed that Nitish Kumar's authority has been undermined, describing the move as a form of public humiliation. With both sides engaging in sharp exchanges, the political atmosphere in Bihar continues to remain highly charged.