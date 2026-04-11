Scene Is Truly Incredible: PM Modi Shares Video Highlighting Enthusiasm In West Bengal Rally

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 11 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday shared a video capturing the enthusiastic mood of people in West Bengal, where large crowds gathered near a helipad despite the intense heat.

Taking to social media platform 'Instagram', the Prime Minister posted the video with the caption:“It's about to be noon. Scorching heat. But the enthusiasm of West Bengal is at its peak across the state.”

In the video, PM Modi is heard saying,“My dear countrymen, you can see behind me the mood of West Bengal. Right now, the time is around 11:30 AM, and this is my first rally of the day.”

He added,“At the helipad itself, young people, sisters, and mothers have gathered in large numbers. This scene is truly incredible. However, I must leave now as people are waiting for me to address the rally.”

Earlier in the day, the crowd of common people and public enthusiasm in my campaign rallies in West Bengal this time was never witnessed even in my native state of Gujarat before, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.

“Even in Gujarat, I could not have arranged such a rally at this time of 12 noon, even if I wanted to. You hold amazing gatherings here every time. I am impressed. It is certain from here that changes are coming in this state after May 4. Such enthusiastic gatherings are the trailers of what is going to happen on May 4,” the Prime Minister said at a campaign rally in East Burdwan district amid the crucial Assembly elections later this month.

The two-phase Assembly polls will be held on April 23 and April 29, and the results will be declared on May 4.

Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister said that if the BJP comes to power in West Bengal this time, the new government will release a White Paper detailing the instances of corruption during the last 15 years of the Trinamool Congress regime in the state.

“The Trinamool Congress is already in panic mode. That is why they are campaigning that all welfare schemes in the state will be discontinued if the BJP comes to power. I guarantee that not a single welfare scheme will be discontinued. Only the shops of corruption and loot of the Trinamool Congress leaders will be closed down,” said the Prime Minister.

Speaking on the occasion, he also made an announcement that if the BJP comes to power in West Bengal this time, the first Cabinet led by the new chief minister will pass a resolution allowing implementation of the Ayushman Bharat scheme in the state.

“The Trinamool Congress government here had deprived the people of the state for a long time by not allowing implementation of the Ayushman Bharat scheme in the state. But those days will be over once the BJP government is here,” PM Modi said.

He also said that the new BJP government will not only take action against the infiltrators but also against those who had helped them settle in West Bengal by arranging fake identity documents for them.