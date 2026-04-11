Rajnath Singh Inaugurates Three-Day 'Unnat Krishi Mela' In MP's Raisen

MENAFN - IANS) Raisen (Madhya Pradesh), April 11 (IANS) The three-day 'Unnat Krishi Mela' (Advanced Agriculture Festival), a Central government initiative aimed at promoting technology-driven farming and long-term agricultural planning, began in Raisen district of Madhya Pradesh on Saturday.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, along with Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, formally inaugurated the national-level agriculture event at Dussehra Maidan in Raisen.

The programme formally commenced after the lighting of lamps, which was followed by a mass singing of the national song 'Vande Mataram'.

The three-day (April 11 to 13) event, which will bring the farmers, scientists, policymakers, and agri-industry stakeholders from across the country to one stage for deliberation and discussion, is expected to be a game-changer by providing farmers a complete roadmap from 'lab to field' and 'seed to market,' ensuring better productivity and higher income.

Union Agriculture Minister Chouhan, who was leading the event organized in his Parliamentary constituency (Raisen falls under Vidisha Lok Sabha seat), said,“This is not an ordinary fair but a school of agriculture, a place where 20 distinct sessions covering various topics related to farming will be held, and where live demonstrations will also be given.”

Before the inauguration of the event, he said,“This agriculture fair is being organised with the specific aim of exploring how farmers' incomes can be enhanced and how agricultural practices in our region can be further improved.”

Spread across a large exhibition area, the fair features around 300 stalls showcasing a wide range of agricultural solutions. These include improved seed varieties, fertilizers, pesticides, micro-irrigation systems, and advanced farm machinery.

Farmers will also be introduced to modern equipment like happy seeders, super seeders, reaper-binders, balers, and rotavators through live demonstrations in open fields. Experts present there will provide hands-on training on the use of these machines, helping farmers understand their practical benefits.

The event includes continuous seminars and training sessions on key topics such as soil health management, crop diversification, natural farming, integrated nutrient and pest management, and post-harvest technologies.

Scientists from the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), agricultural universities, and Krishi Vigyan Kendras are interacting directly with farmers to offer solutions tailored to local conditions.

Special attractions include a mobile soil testing laboratory, live models of integrated farming systems, and dedicated units for dairy, fisheries, poultry, and goat rearing. Insurance companies and banks have also set up helpdesks to provide on-the-spot crop insurance and credit-related assistance.

The festival will conclude on April 13 in the presence of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, when a comprehensive agricultural roadmap for Raisen, Vidisha, Sehore, and surrounding regions will be unveiled.

The roadmap is expected to outline strategies for crop diversification, water conservation, market linkages, and income enhancement, setting the direction for future agricultural development in the region.