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Israel Reports Extensive Air Campaign Against Iran
(MENAFN) The Israeli military announced on Friday that it had conducted upwards of 10,800 aerial assaults targeting Iran throughout the conflict initiated alongside the United States in late February. The statement outlined the scale of operations undertaken during the hostilities.
According to the army, detailed information was released covering activities up until a provisional ceasefire was established on April 8 between Washington and Tehran. This pause in fighting marked the end of an intense period of military engagement.
Officials indicated that approximately 4,000 high-value strategic objectives and 6,700 military-related locations across Iran were hit. They added that numerous combat aircraft were deployed concurrently during the offensive, which continued for roughly 40 days.
Israel further asserted that more than 18,000 munitions were utilized during the bombardment, representing nearly five times the quantity expended in a shorter 12-day operation against Iran conducted the previous June.
These assertions, however, have not been independently confirmed or verified by external sources.
Tensions across the region have intensified since the United States and Israel commenced their coordinated offensive against Iran on February 28.
In response, Tehran launched retaliatory drone and missile attacks aimed at Israel, as well as Jordan, Iraq, and several Gulf nations hosting American military installations. Iran also imposed limitations on maritime traffic passing through the Strait of Hormuz.
According to the army, detailed information was released covering activities up until a provisional ceasefire was established on April 8 between Washington and Tehran. This pause in fighting marked the end of an intense period of military engagement.
Officials indicated that approximately 4,000 high-value strategic objectives and 6,700 military-related locations across Iran were hit. They added that numerous combat aircraft were deployed concurrently during the offensive, which continued for roughly 40 days.
Israel further asserted that more than 18,000 munitions were utilized during the bombardment, representing nearly five times the quantity expended in a shorter 12-day operation against Iran conducted the previous June.
These assertions, however, have not been independently confirmed or verified by external sources.
Tensions across the region have intensified since the United States and Israel commenced their coordinated offensive against Iran on February 28.
In response, Tehran launched retaliatory drone and missile attacks aimed at Israel, as well as Jordan, Iraq, and several Gulf nations hosting American military installations. Iran also imposed limitations on maritime traffic passing through the Strait of Hormuz.
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