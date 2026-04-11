LIK Box Office Collection Day 1: Pradeep Ranganathan Starrer Movie Collects THIS Much Beats Dhurandhar

LIK Box Office Collection Day 1: Amidst the 'Dhurandhar 2' box office storm, several films hit the screens this Friday. One South Indian film completely overshadowed Ranveer Singh's big-budget movie. Let's find out which film this is

We're talking about 'LIK: Love Insurance Kompany', a Tamil sci-fi romantic comedy. The film released on April 10 and has a runtime of 157 minutes, which is about 2 hours and 37 minutes.Pradeep Ranganathan plays the lead role in LIK. The film also features a solid supporting cast including S. J. Suryah, Keerthy Shetty, Seeman, Yogi Babu, Gouri G. Krishnan, Shah Ra, Malavika, Anandaraj, and Sunil Reddy. Musician Anirudh Ravichander has lent his voice to a character named Bro 9000, while Amrita Aiyer and Mysskin make special appearances.Vignesh Shivan directed 'LIK: Love Insurance Kompany'. He is also known as the husband of Nayanthara, one of South India's most popular actresses. With this film, Vignesh has made a comeback to direction after almost four years. His last directorial venture was 'Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal', which released in 2022.According to a report by trade tracking website sacnilk, LIK earned a net collection of around ₹6.85 crore in India on its first day, April 10. The interesting part is that it earned more than 'Dhurandhar 2' on the same day. The Ranveer Singh starrer managed to collect about ₹6.70 crore across the country on April 10.

'LIK' didn't just do well in India; it also had a fantastic run in the overseas market. On April 10, while 'Dhurandhar 2' earned ₹2 crore from foreign markets, 'LIK' matched that figure exactly. In India, LIK's gross collection was ₹7.93 crore. This brings the film's total worldwide gross collection to ₹9.93 crore.

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