Teddi Mellencamp Opens Up On New Romance Amid Her Stage 4 Cancer Battle

TV personality Teddi Mellencamp has opened up about a new relationship with an "older" man while continuing her battle with Stage 4 cancer, according to Page Six.

Mellencamp reveals new romance on podcast

Speaking on her podcast Two Ts in a Pod, the 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star said she is currently dating someone she referred to as "Derek," without revealing further details.

"We're going to call him Derek," Mellencamp said, adding that her partner has been "pretty good" about her health journey so far. "He's a relatively, like, positive and logical person in general."

"The thing that I like the most about him is he makes me laugh," she added, as per the outlet.

Navigating dating with children

Mellencamp said the couple, who have been on around 10 dates, are still figuring out how to balance their personal lives.

"This is the part that's so weird when you're dating and you're both parents, like, how are you ever supposed to get past first base?" she asked.

"I have kids in my house. He has kids in his house," she said. "His kids are older and they live there all the time. My kids are little and they're here all the time," according to Page Six.

Her co-host, Tamra Judge, also commented on the situation, joking about how his adult children might react.

Mellencamp responded that she has not yet addressed such topics, saying, "I'm taking it slow with him. Normally, that's not been my path."

Ongoing cancer journey and separation

The reality star, who shares three children with estranged husband Edwin Arroyave, was first diagnosed with Stage 2 melanoma in 2022. The cancer later progressed to Stage 4 after spreading to her brain in April 2025.

After ongoing treatment and immunotherapy, she shared in October 2025 that doctors found "no detectable cancer," though she is still "not considered in remission."

Mellencamp and Arroyave announced their separation in November 2024, according to Page Six. (ANI)

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