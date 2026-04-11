Woman's Suicide Over Domestic Violence: NCW Takes Suo Motu Cognisance

The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Saturday took suo motu cognisance of an incident where a woman allegedly died by suicide after tolerating domestic violence from her in-laws.

In a statement, the National Commission for Women flagged serious concern over the case of domestic violence and safety of women at her marital home after a woman died by suicide after facing harassment from her husband and in-laws repeatedly.

Terming the incident "deeply disturbing," the National Commission for Women wrote on X, "The National Commission for Women has taken suo motu cognisance of a deeply disturbing report regarding the death of a woman following alleged prolonged domestic violence by her husband and in-laws. The incident, where the woman allegedly died by suicide after sustained harassment and a violent assault, highlights serious concerns about the safety and dignity of women within marriage." The Commission has strongly condemned this reprehensible act and expressed deep anguish over such cases of domestic violence.

NCW directs police to file FIR, arrest accused

"The Chairperson has directed the DGP concerned to ensure registration of FIR under relevant provisions, immediate arrest of all accused, and a prompt, fair and time-bound investigation with proper collection of evidence. A detailed Action Taken Report has been sought within 7 days," the NCW added.

Action on Hyderabad gang rape case

Earlier on Friday, the NCW also took suo motu cognisance of a reported incident involving the alleged gang rape of a woman by her husband and his associates in Hyderabad.

In a statement, the Commission said that the alleged assault of a newlywed woman by persons known to her constitutes a grave violation of dignity, bodily autonomy, and the sanctity of marriage.

"The National Commission for Women has taken suo motu cognisance of a deeply disturbing report regarding the alleged gang rape of a woman by her husband and his associates in Hyderabad. The incident, involving the alleged assault of a newlywed woman by persons closest to her, constitutes a grave violation of dignity, bodily autonomy, and the sanctity of marriage", NCW said on X. (ANI)

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