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Baltic FMs Reject Russian Allegations of Drone Attack Involvement
(MENAFN) The foreign ministers of Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania firmly dismissed accusations from Russia on Friday, denying that their territories have been used to carry out drone strikes against Russian targets.
In a joint declaration, the three countries labeled the allegations as “completely baseless” and part of an "ongoing disinformation campaign" attributed to Moscow.
The response followed earlier warnings issued by Russia during the week, in which it alleged that the Baltic nations were aiding Ukraine in operations targeting Russian oil infrastructure.
Officials from the Baltic states stressed that neither their airspace nor their land has ever been used for such purposes. They also noted that they had already rejected the accusations during meetings with Russian representatives in late March.
"Notwithstanding the official reaction, Russia has continued lying. Ukraine continues to defend itself from Russia's full-scale war of aggression, in full compliance with Article 51 of the UN Charter," the statement said.
"Instead of continuing its malign information operation, Russia must end its war of aggression against Ukraine and fully withdraw its armed forces from all internationally recognized territory of Ukraine. Baltic States remain in full solidarity with Ukraine," it added.
In a joint declaration, the three countries labeled the allegations as “completely baseless” and part of an "ongoing disinformation campaign" attributed to Moscow.
The response followed earlier warnings issued by Russia during the week, in which it alleged that the Baltic nations were aiding Ukraine in operations targeting Russian oil infrastructure.
Officials from the Baltic states stressed that neither their airspace nor their land has ever been used for such purposes. They also noted that they had already rejected the accusations during meetings with Russian representatives in late March.
"Notwithstanding the official reaction, Russia has continued lying. Ukraine continues to defend itself from Russia's full-scale war of aggression, in full compliance with Article 51 of the UN Charter," the statement said.
"Instead of continuing its malign information operation, Russia must end its war of aggression against Ukraine and fully withdraw its armed forces from all internationally recognized territory of Ukraine. Baltic States remain in full solidarity with Ukraine," it added.
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