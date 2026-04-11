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Trump Promises Sweeping Pardons for Top Officials Before Leaving Office
(MENAFN) Donald Trump has “repeatedly promised” to issue wide-ranging pardons to senior figures in his administration ahead of leaving office, according to reports published Friday.
According to accounts citing individuals familiar with his comments, Trump told aides during a recent meeting: “I’ll pardon everyone who has come within 200 feet of the Oval.”
The same reports indicate that he has floated the idea of large-scale clemency on several occasions, including a discussion about potentially announcing such measures during a press conference before his departure from office.
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt sought to play down the remarks, saying: “The Wall Street Journal should learn to take a joke, however, the President’s pardon power is absolute.”
It was also noted that Trump has already granted roughly 1,600 acts of clemency over the course of his current term.
According to accounts citing individuals familiar with his comments, Trump told aides during a recent meeting: “I’ll pardon everyone who has come within 200 feet of the Oval.”
The same reports indicate that he has floated the idea of large-scale clemency on several occasions, including a discussion about potentially announcing such measures during a press conference before his departure from office.
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt sought to play down the remarks, saying: “The Wall Street Journal should learn to take a joke, however, the President’s pardon power is absolute.”
It was also noted that Trump has already granted roughly 1,600 acts of clemency over the course of his current term.
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