MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PLANO, Texas, April 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Changing Life & Destiny Conference announced today that it will honor Dylan Gemelli with the Changing Life & Destiny Wellness Educator Award during this month's conference in Plano, recognizing his role in advancing public conversations around wellness, biohacking, longevity, and mind-body health.The 2026 Changing Life & Destiny Conference will take place April 24–26 at the Hilton Granite Park Hotel in Plano, Texas. The event is positioned as a gathering for health practitioners and professionals focused on transformative wellness, proactive health, and emerging health technologies.Gemelli is known publicly for his work in the fitness and biohacking space and as host of The Dylan Gemelli Podcast . Across his website and podcast platforms, his content emphasizes health optimization, longevity, nutrition, neuroscience, performance, and the mind-body connection. Dylan Gemelli, founder of Dylan Gemelli LLC, is widely known for his work in the fitness and biohacking space.









“Dylan has built a platform that does more than attract attention - it helps people engage with better questions, better information, and a better vision for their health,” said AL PIRNIA, Changing Life & Destiny's Founder“ He brings energy, conviction, and accessibility to conversations that can often feel overwhelming, and that is exactly the kind of impact we want to recognize at Changing Life & Destiny.”The Changing Life & Destiny Wellness Educator Award honors individuals who help move the wellness conversation forward by making important ideas more understandable, more actionable, and more meaningful to the people they serve.“I'm deeply honored to receive this recognition from Changing Life & Destiny,” said Gemelli.“My mission has always been to help people take control of their health, think bigger about what's possible, and live with greater intention, strength, and faith.”About the conference: Changing Life & Destiny describes itself as a premier event for health practitioners and professionals committed to transformative wellness, with programming centered on practitioner education, wellness innovation, and proactive approaches to health. To register and learn about the Changing Life and Destiny event, visitStephanie Hengstenberg,National Conference Director,Changing Life & Destiny Conference214-704-9839...

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