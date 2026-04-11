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Police Arrest Suspect After Molotov Cocktail Attack at OpenAI CEO’s Home
(MENAFN) Authorities in San Francisco detained a suspect on Friday after he allegedly hurled a Molotov cocktail at the home of Sam Altman, the head of OpenAI.
A company representative stated that the 20-year-old individual had also issued threats directed at the firm’s headquarters in San Francisco. "Thankfully, no one was hurt," the spokesperson said.
Earlier in the day, the San Francisco Police Department reported that officers were called to a property in the North Beach neighborhood at approximately 4:12 a.m. local time to investigate a fire.
"At the scene, officers learned that an unknown male subject threw an incendiary destructive device at a home, causing a fire to an exterior gate," the department said in a statement.
Police indicated that the suspect initially fled the area. Shortly afterward, officers received another report about a man threatening to set a building on fire, which was later identified as the company’s headquarters.
"When officers arrived on scene, they recognized the male to be the same suspect from the earlier incident and immediately detained him," the department said.
Law enforcement officials confirmed that charges have not yet been finalized.
A company representative stated that the 20-year-old individual had also issued threats directed at the firm’s headquarters in San Francisco. "Thankfully, no one was hurt," the spokesperson said.
Earlier in the day, the San Francisco Police Department reported that officers were called to a property in the North Beach neighborhood at approximately 4:12 a.m. local time to investigate a fire.
"At the scene, officers learned that an unknown male subject threw an incendiary destructive device at a home, causing a fire to an exterior gate," the department said in a statement.
Police indicated that the suspect initially fled the area. Shortly afterward, officers received another report about a man threatening to set a building on fire, which was later identified as the company’s headquarters.
"When officers arrived on scene, they recognized the male to be the same suspect from the earlier incident and immediately detained him," the department said.
Law enforcement officials confirmed that charges have not yet been finalized.
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