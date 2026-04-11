NCW Seeks Swift Action In Maha Woman's Suicide Allegedly Due To Domestic Violence

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 11 (IANS) The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Saturday said it has taken suo motu cognisance of the suicide of a woman in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, allegedly following prolonged domestic violence and assault by her husband and in-laws.

The Commission has directed the state Director General of Police to register an FIR under appropriate legal provisions, ensure the immediate arrest of all accused, conduct a time-bound investigation with proper collection of evidence, and submit an Action Taken Report within seven days.

In an official statement, the Commission said, "The National Commission for Women has taken suo motu cognisance of a deeply disturbing report regarding the death of a woman following alleged prolonged domestic violence by her husband and in-laws."

"The incident, where the woman allegedly died by suicide after sustained harassment and a violent assault, highlights serious concerns about the safety and dignity of women within marriage. The Commission has strongly condemned this reprehensible act and expressed deep anguish over such cases of domestic violence," it added.

According to officials, the 25-year-old woman died by suicide after allegedly facing sustained physical and mental harassment.

Police said a violent assault, reportedly triggered by a dispute over a strand of hair found in food, was the immediate cause leading up to the incident. A case in this regard was registered at the Chhawani police station earlier this week.

The deceased has been identified as Eshwari Bhujang-Bankar. She had married Ajay Bankar on June 28, 2020, and was residing in the Shravasti Colony area of Bhavsingpura. Within a few months of the marriage, Ajay allegedly developed an addiction to alcohol and began subjecting her to abuse.

Despite receiving dowry that included gold ornaments, Rs 2 lakh in cash, and various household items, the husband is alleged to have continued demanding more money from her parental family. He also reportedly pressured her to ensure that her father paid instalments on a plot he had purchased.

Meanwhile, authorities confirmed that an investigation into the matter is currently underway, and further details are awaited as the probe progresses.