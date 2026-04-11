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GDCX 2026 To Unite CX Leaders From Energy & Utility Sector In New Delhi!
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, India – CONFEX is pleased to announce the Global Digital CX Summit in Energy & Utility Sector (GDCX 2026)scheduled to take place during 15 July 2026 at The Grand, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi, will bring together leaders, innovators, and professionals from theEnergy & Utility Sector (i.e. CGD, Fuel Retail Companies, EV Charging Companies, Power & Water Distribution Companies, Consulting, CX Solutions Providers etc.) to engage in meaningful discussions on emerging challenges and opportunities in Customer Experience (CX).
The conference will showcase innovative technological solutions, industry best practices, and
real-world case studies, enabling participants to exchange insights and develop actionable strategies that will shape the future CX roadmap and benchmarks for excellence in the Energy and Utility Sector.
Advisory Committee
1. Mr. Dinesh Topale, Associate VP – IT, Head Customer Centricity & Smart Metering, Adani Electricity Mumbai Limited
2. Mr. Jayant Gupta, Former Executive Director - Information Systems, HPCL
Who Should Attend?
. Top Management of Energy Utilities
. CIO, CISO, CDIO, CSO, Head IT, CMO of Energy Utilities
. CX Leaders and Marketing Professionals
. Customer Support and Service Teams
. Digital Transformation and IT Professionals
. Operations and Strategy Leaders
. Technology & Solutions Providers
. Customer Advocacy and Community Relations Professionals Regulatory Bodies
. Customer Insights & Research Professionals
. Energy Industry Consultants and Vendors
. Sustainability and Innovation Experts
. Energy Consumers (Commercial & Industrial)
. Product Manager
. Academic Experts and Researchers
. Media & Industry Association
Why GDCX 2026
GDCX 2026 offers unmatched value for organizations looking to:
. Elevate customer experience strategies across energy operations
. Explore digital transformation and CX innovation
. Benchmark against industry best practices
. Network with CX leaders and decision-makers
. Discover cutting-edge CX technologies and solutions
For enquiries and participation details:
Ravi Kumar Director Project | M: 91-9818421654 | E: [email protected] | W:
The conference will showcase innovative technological solutions, industry best practices, and
real-world case studies, enabling participants to exchange insights and develop actionable strategies that will shape the future CX roadmap and benchmarks for excellence in the Energy and Utility Sector.
Advisory Committee
1. Mr. Dinesh Topale, Associate VP – IT, Head Customer Centricity & Smart Metering, Adani Electricity Mumbai Limited
2. Mr. Jayant Gupta, Former Executive Director - Information Systems, HPCL
Who Should Attend?
. Top Management of Energy Utilities
. CIO, CISO, CDIO, CSO, Head IT, CMO of Energy Utilities
. CX Leaders and Marketing Professionals
. Customer Support and Service Teams
. Digital Transformation and IT Professionals
. Operations and Strategy Leaders
. Technology & Solutions Providers
. Customer Advocacy and Community Relations Professionals Regulatory Bodies
. Customer Insights & Research Professionals
. Energy Industry Consultants and Vendors
. Sustainability and Innovation Experts
. Energy Consumers (Commercial & Industrial)
. Product Manager
. Academic Experts and Researchers
. Media & Industry Association
Why GDCX 2026
GDCX 2026 offers unmatched value for organizations looking to:
. Elevate customer experience strategies across energy operations
. Explore digital transformation and CX innovation
. Benchmark against industry best practices
. Network with CX leaders and decision-makers
. Discover cutting-edge CX technologies and solutions
For enquiries and participation details:
Ravi Kumar Director Project | M: 91-9818421654 | E: [email protected] | W:
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