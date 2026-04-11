Uzbekistan And Russia Set Date For Joint Commission Meeting
According to information, the meeting will focus on key aspects of bilateral cooperation, including trade and economic ties, scientific and technological collaboration, as well as cultural and humanitarian engagement.
Particular attention will be given to the implementation of joint projects in priority sectors such as industry, energy, including peaceful nuclear development, transport infrastructure, agriculture, and education.
Meanwhile, trade turnover between Uzbekistan and Russia reached $12.9 billion in 2025. During the mentioned period, Uzbekistan's exports to Russia amounted to $4.3 billion, making Russia the country's largest export destination.
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