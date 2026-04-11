Russian Strikes In Sumy Region Injure 23 Over Past 24 Hours

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this information was reported by the National Polic.

Over the past 24 hours, 33 strikes by Russian forces were recorded across 23 settlements in the Sumy region.

In Sumy, 17 people were injured, including a 14-year-old child, 13 women, and three men.

Twelve apartment buildings and one private residential house were damaged, as well as a kindergarten and 10 passenger cars; windows were shattered at one of the enterprises.

In Konotop, two women aged 60 and 52 and two men aged 30 and 37 sustained injuries of varying severity as a result of enemy strikes.

Residential, administrative, and commercial infrastructure was damaged, including apartment buildings, vehicles, retail establishments, a financial institution, a medical facility, and utility networks.

In the town of Seredyna-Buda, a 55-year-old woman was injured. A private residential house was destroyed as a result of the strike.

In the village of Krovne, Sumy district, a 46-year-old man was injured, and a truck was damaged.

In Romny, electrical equipment at a substation was damaged as a result of the attack.

Drone attack damages dozens of buildings in, two killed and two injured

Police investigative teams and bomb disposal experts worked at the sites of the incidents. Law enforcement officers documented the consequences of the enemy attacks, recorded the destruction, and collected evidence of war crimes.

Criminal proceedings have been opened for each incident under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (war crimes).

As reported by Ukrinform, it was previously known that 14 people were injured as a result of Russian strikes on residential buildings in Sumy on April 10.