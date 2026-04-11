Elion Landscaping & Tree Service Expands Professional Tree Removal Services In Moore, Oklahoma

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Moore's locally owned tree-care and landscaping company deepens its footprint with expanded residential and commercial tree removal services, bringing arboricultural expertise, customized removal solutions, and an unwavering commitment to safety to more Oklahoma homeowners and property managers.

MOORE, Oklahoma – Elion Landscaping & Tree Service, one of the Oklahoma City metro's most trusted tree-care and landscaping providers, has announced the expansion of its professional tree removal services in Moore, Oklahoma: extending its full suite of arborist-led removal capabilities to meet growing demand from the area'shomeowners and commercial property managers, who are seeking safe, reliable, and environmentally responsible tree care.

A locally owned and operated company with deep roots in the Moore and greater Oklahoma City community, Elion Landscaping & Tree Service has long been the go-to choice for property owners who need more than a generic solution. With its expanded service presence in Moore, the company is bringing the same certified expertise, tailored removal approach, and hands-on customer care that has earned it a 4.7-star Google rating and an A+ Better Business Bureau accreditation to even more properties across the region.

Moore, Oklahoma's residential and commercial landscape is rich with mature trees that add aesthetic value, reduce energy costs, and help manage stormwater runoff. But as those trees age, or when Oklahoma's severe storm seasons take a toll, the same trees that once enhanced a property can quickly become a liability.

Elion Landscaping & Tree Service recognizes that many Moore homeowners and property managers lack access to a trusted tree-care partner, leaving them uncertain about where to turn when a tree poses a legitimate safety concern. The company's expanded presence addresses that gap directly, putting experts on the ground for every removal scenario: from routine felling to emergency interventions.

“Most people don't call us when everything is fine: they call us when something's wrong, and they're not sure what to do,” said Ulicer David Villatoro, Owner of Elion Landscaping & Tree Service.“Our job is to show up, assess the situation honestly, and give them a clear path forward. Whether that's removing a tree that's threatening a foundation or handling a storm-damaged limb that didn't make it all the way to the ground, we treat every job like it matters: because for the homeowner, it does.”

Many property owners struggle to identify when a tree has shifted from an asset to a risk. Elion's expert arborists help Moore residents and property managers evaluate their trees against key warning indicators, including:

Large cracks or structural splits: a sign of imminent failure that warrants immediate professional assessment Sudden or accelerating lean: especially when combined with soil movement or root heave near the base of the tree Mushrooms, conks, or fungal growth: which may signal years of internal decay that is not visible from the outside Dying or thinning canopy: a common indicator of conditions such as oak wilt or other serious tree diseases Foundation or utility interference: shallow-rooted species like willows and maples can compromise foundations, water lines, and sewer systems when left unmanaged

Elion Landscaping & Tree Service approaches every removal project as a customized engagement. The company's process moves through three clear phases: a thorough on-site assessment and written estimate, a tailored preparation and execution plan designed to protect surrounding structures and landscaping, and a complete cleanup and satisfaction review upon project completion.

The company's removal capabilities span the full spectrum of residential and commercial scenarios, including tree felling for open-property removals, aerial lift-assisted removal for trees overhanging roads, driveways, or rooftops, climber-assisted removal for trees inaccessible to mechanical equipment, emergency removal for active hazard situations, and down tree removal for fallen trees that remain dangerous even after hitting the ground.

Locally owned and operated: Elion is a community-embedded company, not a national franchise operating from out of state Eco-conscious practices: the company employs environmentally responsible methods across all tree-care operations Transparent, written estimates: no surprise charges; homeowners know the full scope before work begins 7-star Google rating and BBB A+ accreditation: a track record built on consistent, high-quality service throughout the Moore and Oklahoma City metro area

Moore-area homeowners and commercial property managers can request a free on-site estimate by visiting elionlandscapellc or contacting the company directly.

Elion Landscaping & Tree Service is a locally owned and operated tree-care company serving Moore, Norman, Oklahoma City, Mustang, Yukon, Edmond, Choctaw, and surrounding communities throughout the Oklahoma City metro area. The company provides a comprehensive range of tree-care services, including tree removal, stump removal, and emergency tree services, delivered by professionally trained crews committed to safety, environmental responsibility, and complete customer satisfaction. Elion holds a 4.7-star Google rating and an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau. To schedule a free estimate, visit elionlandscapellc or call (405) 967-9193.

824 SW 8th StMooreOKUnited States(405)967-9193

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