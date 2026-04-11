Schoenherr Roofing Announces Partnership With Pella Windows To Expand Professional Window Installation Services Across Southeast Michigan

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Romeo's most trusted exterior home improvement company joins forces with one of America's most recognized window manufacturers, bringing homeowners across Macomb and Oakland Counties a premium, single-source solution for window installation and replacement.

ROMEO, Michigan – Schoenherr Roofing, the family-owned home exterior specialist that has served Southeast Michigan homeowners for more than 30 years, has announced a strategic partnership with Pella Windows to expand its window installation services in Michigan, giving Macomb and Oakland County residents access to Pella's industry-leading window products backed by Schoenherr's certified installation expertise and decades of community trust.

The partnership represents a natural evolution for a company that has built its reputation on providing homeowners with comprehensive, high-quality exterior solutions. Having already served more than 6,200 local residents across the region, Schoenherr Roofing is now extending its commitment to excellence beyond the roofline, delivering the same standard of craftsmanship, transparent communication, and customer-first service that Southeast Michigan homeowners have come to rely on, now applied to one of a home's most performance-critical components.

Michigan's climate demands more from windows than virtually any other state in the country. Freeze-thaw cycles, lake-effect snow, heavy precipitation, and swings between frigid winters and humid summers place constant stress on window frames, seals, and glazing systems. For Schoenherr Roofing, partnering with Pella, a manufacturer widely recognized for engineering windows specifically designed to withstand demanding environmental conditions, was a deliberate and considered choice.

“We've spent 30 years making sure homeowners in this area can trust the work we do,” said Ross Schoenherr, Founder and Owner of Schoenherr Roofing.“When we expanded into windows, we weren't going to attach our name to a product we didn't fully believe in. Pella's commitment to quality matches what we've always held ourselves to, and together, we can give Michigan homeowners a window solution they'll be proud of for decades.”

Michigan homeowners face a distinct set of challenges that make window performance far more than an aesthetic consideration. Schoenherr Roofing's expert installation teams help homeowners evaluate their existing windows against key performance indicators, including:

Drafts and temperature inconsistency: failing seals or inadequate insulation that force HVAC systems to overcompensate, driving up monthly energy costs Condensation between glass panes: a clear indicator of broken seals that compromise a window's insulating capacity entirely Visible frame damage, rot, or moisture intrusion: deteriorating frames that allow water to penetrate walls and subflooring, leading to costly structural repairs Difficulty opening, closing, or locking: warped or structurally compromised frames that present both operational and security concerns Outdated single-pane glazing: windows that provide no meaningful sound attenuation or UV protection, allowing interior furnishings and finishes to fade prematurely

Through this partnership, Schoenherr Roofing now offers Southeast Michigan homeowners access to a complete range of Pella window installation and replacement services, including new construction installation, full-frame and pocket replacement, energy-efficient ENERGY STAR–rated upgrades, vinyl window installation, double-hung and casement options, bay and bow installations, storm window replacement, and window sealing and weatherproofing services.

Every project follows Schoenherr's proven five-step process: a thorough in-home assessment, a transparent written estimate, flexible scheduling, professional installation by thoroughly trained technicians, and a hands-on satisfaction review upon completion. There are no surprise charges, no high-pressure sales tactics, and no cookie-cutter solutions; every installation is customized to the specific needs of the home.

Estimates are available at no cost to homeowners throughout Macomb and Oakland Counties and the broader Southeast Michigan area.

Schoenherr Roofing is a family-owned and operated exterior home improvement company founded by Ross Schoenherr in 1995 and headquartered in Romeo, Michigan. For more than 30 years, the company has served homeowners across Macomb and Oakland Counties, completing more than 6,200 residential projects and earning a 4.8-star Trustindex rating from over 1,200 verified customer reviews. Schoenherr Roofing provides expert roofing, siding, gutter, insulation, and window installation services, and is guided by a core mission to serve teammates, customers, and the community with trust, excellence, and integrity. The company is also a proud supporter of Angel House, an organization that builds homes for orphans in underserved communities, and administers an annual Veteran Roof Giveaway honoring Michigan's military community. To schedule a free estimate, visit schoenherrroofing or call (616) 282-1783.

102 W St Clair StRomeoMIUnited States(248)422-2910

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