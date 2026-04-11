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Why Was Ileana D'cruz Banned From Film Industry? Know Shocking Reason
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Ileana D'Cruz once ruled Tollywood, starring opposite all the big heroes. But did you know she was once banned by the film industry? Here's the real story behind what happened and the mistake that cost her.Ileana delivered blockbuster hits in both Telugu and Tamil. Her role opposite Mahesh Babu in 'Pokiri' made the film an industry hit. Fans adored her, and she even became a style icon. She worked with top stars like Allu Arjun, Prabhas, NTR, Pawan Kalyan, Ram, Ravi Teja, and Tarun.After a successful run, Ileana suddenly disappeared from the scene. The reason? She faced a ban from the industry over allegations that she cheated a producer. A former president of the Producers' Council himself revealed the details in an interview.The former council president explained, 'Ileana cheated a Tamil producer. She took an advance of around ₹40 lakh for a film but never gave her dates or returned the money.' When the producer complained, Ileana argued that she had given the dates but he didn't use them. The council's stand was clear: just giving dates on paper wasn't enough; she had to attend the shoot.The council investigated and found that Ileana had not shown up for the shoot on the given dates. In fact, she was working on another film. They demanded she return the ₹40 lakh or face a ban. Even after the ban was imposed, she tried to sign another film. The council then told the new producer to either pay the dues on her behalf or not cast her.Ileana faced a long ban and lost many film opportunities, which caused her career to fade. After a break, she made a comeback with a Ravi Teja film but couldn't regain her top spot. She has since stepped away from the limelight to focus on her family. After being in a relationship and having a child, she recently got married and is now leading a happy family life.
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