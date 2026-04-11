Annamalai Predicts 50K Vote Win For AIADMK In Coimbatore, Slams DMK

Annamalai Predicts Huge Win, Alleges DMK Plot

Former BJP state president K Annamalai on Saturday campaigned for All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) candidate Amman K Arjunan from Coimbatore South constituency ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections, predicting a victory margin of at least 50,000 votes while launching a sharp attack on the ruling DMK government over law and order.

'DMK Bringing People to Create Unrest'

Speaking at the campaign event, Annamalai alleged that 18 independent candidates linked to the DMK in Karur had been brought to Coimbatore to manage booths and create unrest. "AIADMK candidate Amman Arjunan would win by a margin of at least 50,000 votes. In Karur, people were confined in large numbers and claimed that individuals from Karur had come to Coimbatore seeking space to engage in similar activities. He further accused that 18 independent candidates linked to the DMK in Karur had been brought in, allegedly to manage booths and create unrest, adding that all of them had been given a common notary arrangement," he said. He urged that such individuals should not be allowed into Coimbatore.

'People Have Decided Against DMK'

Annamalai claimed that people across Tamil Nadu have decided against the continuation of the DMK government and asserted that the NDA alliance would come to power. He added that the political decline of Senthil Balaji in Coimbatore South had begun and would extend further.

Attack on Law and Order Record

Highlighting law and order, he said that under the AIADMK regime, the situation was stable, and even the Prime Minister had acknowledged it. In contrast, he alleged that during the DMK rule, 2,080 sexual assault cases had been reported and over 30,000 POCSO cases registered. He stressed that the police must remain under proper control to ensure freedom and safety for citizens.

Criticism of DMK Leadership and Ideology

He described Coimbatore as the leading district in Tamil Nadu, claiming it generates more revenue than Chennai. He questioned why Chief Minister MK Stalin does not contest from Tiruvarur.

Continuing his criticism, Annamalai accused Stalin of labelling AIADMK as a "slave party," while asserting that AIADMK has come to power more times than the DMK. He also alleged that the DMK was dependent on the Congress and claimed legal cases were pending against Congress leaders. He remarked that DMK leader A. Raja had been kept from speaking to avoid legal trouble.

Annamalai stated that there is no dynastic politics in the NDA alliance and contrasted it with the DMK. He referenced former Chief Minister C.N. Annadurai, saying those he mentored are now working in public service, and claimed that DMK stands in opposition to Annadurai's ideals.

'Vote for EPS as CM'

The BJP leader further alleged that Senthil Balaji would not be able to return to Karur and would instead remain in Chennai. He urged voters to support Amman Arjunan and said that AIADMK leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami should become Chief Minister for the welfare of the people.

He criticised Stalin for not speaking about his government's achievements and instead focusing only on election promises. He also made remarks against DMK MP Kanimozhi, accusing her of spreading misinformation about LPG cylinder shortages.

On economic issues, he alleged that the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation Limited (TASMAC) revenue had reached Rs 2.24 lakh crore over five years and claimed irregularities in pricing.

Confident of Victory

Reiterating his confidence, Annamalai concluded that Amman Arjunan would secure a definite victory. At the end of the event, he also participated in a naming ceremony for a child born to a couple, naming the child "Mithran Manisha."

Election Schedule

Tamil Nadu will go to the polls in a single phase on April 23, covering a total of 234 constituencies in the State. Counting of votes is scheduled for May 4. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)