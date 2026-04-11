Masters: Aaron Rai Shines Early, Ends T-10Th As Mcilroy, Burns Lead

Indo-British golfer Aaron Rai made a blistering start to the opening round of the 90th Masters, picking up three birdies in his first four holes to briefly move into the top three. However, he finally settled for a 1-under 71 by the end of the day, placing him tied-10th, four shots behind co-leaders Rory McIlroy and Sam Burns, who both carded impressive 5-under 67s.

Indian-American Akshay Bhatia, a three-time PGA Tour winner, who also played the Hero Indian Open in the country of his parents' origins, endured a mixed round. Despite early promise, he finished with a 1-over 73 after dropping shots on the back nine, leaving him tied-33rd at Augusta National Golf Club, according to a press release.

Leaders McIlroy and Burns Dominate

At the top of the leader board, defending champion Rory McIlroy matched Sam Burns with a 5-under round. Burns had earlier surged ahead with a strong showing through Amen Corner, highlighted by a 20-foot birdie at the 12th and another precise approach at the 13th. A further birdie at the 15th gave him the outright lead and marked his best-ever Masters round in five appearances.

McIlroy later joined him at the summit despite struggling off the tee, hitting just five fairways. Historically, only Jack Nicklaus, Nick Faldo, and Tiger Woods have successfully defended their Masters titles in consecutive years.

Spotlight on Rai and Bhatia

Aaron Rai's Resilient Round

Rai, 31, who won the Par-3 contest earlier in the week, showed resilience while managing a neck issue. After reaching 3-under early, he maintained steady play before consecutive bogeys at the 11th and 12th slowed his progress. A birdie on the 13th helped him recover, but a dropped shot on the 17th saw him finish at 71.

Akshay Bhatia's Back-Nine Struggles

Bhatia's round also had bright moments, including birdies on the 2nd, 4th, and 8th holes. He made the turn at 2-under but struggled on the back nine with bogeys on the 12th, 13th, and 15th, along with a costly double bogey on the 17th. Late birdies helped limit the damage.

How Other Contenders Fared

Among other contenders, 2018 champion Patrick Reed shot a 3-under 69 to sit tied-3rd, highlighted by a birdie-eagle start. Jason Day also returned a 69, while Xander Schauffele posted a 70. Two-time Masters winner Scottie Scheffler showed encouraging form with a 70, hitting 12 of 14 fairways to sit tied-6th alongside Justin Rose and Shane Lowry.

Tommy Fleetwood finished just outside the top 10 with a 1-under 71, while Collin Morikawa struggled to a 74 in his return from injury. Bryson DeChambeau (76) and Jon Rahm (78) had difficult starts, with Rahm notably failing to record a single birdie in his round. With only 16 players finishing under par, the 2026 Masters is already shaping up to be a demanding test. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)