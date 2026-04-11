FS Vikram Misri To Visit France, Germany To Discuss Advancing Cooperation Across Key Sectors

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 11 (IANS) Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri will embark on a three-day visit to France and Germany starting Sunday (April 12) to review bilateral cooperation across key sectors and discuss global and regional developments, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Saturday.

The visit follows the visits of German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and French President Emmanuel Macron to India in January and February 2026, respectively, the MEA said, adding that it "is in keeping with the regular high-level exchanges between India and Europe".

"It will provide an opportunity to review the full spectrum of India's bilateral relations with both countries and advance ongoing cooperation across key priority areas," read a statement issued by the MEA.

In Paris, the Foreign Secretary Misri will co-chair the India-France Foreign Office Consultations with the Secretary General of the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Martin Briens.

Both sides will hold discussions on a wide range of issues, including defence, civil nuclear energy, space, cyber and digital, AI, innovation, and initiatives fostering people-to-people exchanges and cultural ties, as well as the latest global and regional developments, the MEA mentioned.

In Berlin, Misri will co-chair the India-Germany Foreign Office Consultations alongside Geza Andreas von Geyr, State Secretary of the German Foreign Office.

"The discussions would cover diverse domains of bilateral cooperation, including trade and investments, defence and security, technology, green energy, development cooperation, education and people-to-people ties as well as global and regional matters of mutual interest," the MEA stated.

The Foreign Secretary is also expected to meet other dignitaries and senior government officials in both places.

The visit follows Misri's trip to Washington, where he reviewed the full spectrum of India–United States ties and advanced cooperation across key sectors, including trade, defence and technology.

India and the United States expanded cooperation on energy, critical technologies and defence during Misri's meetings with senior US officials this week, signalling closer strategic alignment.