Tiger Shroff Sells Pune Apartment For THIS Whopping Amount Check Here

Bollywood stars and real estate deals often go hand in hand, and this time it's Tiger Shroff making headlines. The actor has sold his Pune apartment at a solid profit, adding to the growing list of celebrity property moves

Tiger Shroff has made a noteworthy gain from his recent property transaction in Pune. The actor sold his apartment in Hadapsar for ₹8.87 crore, after purchasing it in March 2024 for ₹7.5 crore. This translates to an estimated return of about 18.3% in just two years.

The apartment is part of the upscale YOO Pune project developed by Panchshil Realty. Spread across 4,249 sq ft, the property was sold at a rate of ₹20,891 per sq ft. The deal was officially registered on March 31, 2026, and includes three parking spaces.

What makes this deal more interesting is the buyer. The apartment has been purchased by Cherise (India) Private Limited, which wasn't new to the property. The company had already been leasing the apartment from Shroff at a monthly rent of ₹3.5 lakh under a long-term agreement.

This kind of arrangement isn't very common but makes practical sense-when tenants are already comfortable with a property, buying it becomes a natural next step.

Tiger Shroff's transaction is part of a broader trend where Bollywood celebrities are actively buying and selling high-value properties. Akshay Kumar reportedly sold multiple properties worth over ₹100 crore in 2025, while Amitabh Bachchan has also been in the news for big-ticket real estate deals.

Meanwhile, Preity Zinta recently sold an apartment in Bandra's Pali Hill for ₹18.50 crore in March 2026, after another sale in late 2025. These moves clearly show that real estate remains a preferred investment choice for many in the film industry.

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