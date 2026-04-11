Jyotiba Phule's 200Th Birth Anniversary: Meghwal Hails Social Reformer

Meghwal Hails Phule's Legacy on Bicentenary

Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Saturday paid tribute to social reformer Mahatma Jyotiba Phule on his 200th birth anniversary, highlighting his contributions to truth, social reform and women's education.

Speaking to ANI, Meghwal said the occasion holds special significance as the nation commemorates the bicentenary birth anniversary of the social reformer. "It is the birth anniversary of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule today. This is a very important occasion as it is the 200th. He had established Satyashodhak Samaj (Society of Seekers of Truth), so truth was important for him. Women's empowerment was also important to him. He promoted women's education," the Union Minister said.

He further said the nation takes pride in the contribution of Savitribai Phule, regarded as India's first woman teacher, whose educational journey and work were encouraged by Mahatma Phule. "The nation takes pride in Savitribai Phule being the first woman teacher of the country. This too was done by Mahatma Phule--to get her education after marriage and then permitting her to open a school, doing such a big work in women's education," he said. "The nation is celebrating his 200th anniversary today and bowing before him," Meghwal added.

Leaders Pay Homage at Parliament

Earlier, President Droupadi Murmu, along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Saturday paid a floral tribute to Mahatma Jyotiba Phule on his 200th birth anniversary at Prerna Sthal on the Parliament premises. Among other leaders, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Union Ministers Arjun Ram Meghwal and JP Nadda, and former Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh also paid tribute to Mahatma Jyotiba Phule.

Who Was Mahatma Jyotiba Phule?

Mahatma Jyotirao Phule was a renowned Indian social activist, reformer, and writer from Maharashtra. Born on April 11, 1827, in Satara, Maharashtra, he's best known for his tireless efforts to eradicate the caste system, promote women's education, and empower the oppressed.

He, along with his followers, formed the Satyashodhak Samaj (Society of Seekers of Truth) to attain equal rights for peasants and people from lower castes. Phule is regarded as an important figure in Maharashtra's social reform movement. He and his wife, Savitribai Phule, were pioneers of women's education in India. (ANI)

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