'Best In The World': US Ambassador Sergio Gor Says Indiaus Defence Ties 'Making Both Nations Stronger'

MENAFN - Live Mint) Sergio Gor underscored the deepening India–US partnership, emphasising growing defence cooperation and fresh opportunities in the energy sector, particularly after India's recent passage of the SHANTI Bill.

In a post on X, Ambassador Gor mentioned that India–US defence ties are steadily expanding, bolstering the security and strategic strength of both countries.

"Defence cooperation between the U.S. and India is only growing and it's making both our countries safer and stronger. Discussed with Deputy Secretary Feinberg ways that we can deepen ties, including through defense sales of U.S. equipment, the best in the world, and strengthening interoperability," he wrote.

Separately, the US envoy pointed to progress in bilateral energy cooperation, following high-level discussions with US Energy Secretary Chris Wright and India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri in Washington DC.

"Great to spend this morning with @SecretaryWright and FS Vikram Misri to discuss the future of US-India energy cooperation. After India's historic passage of the SHANTI bill, we are ready to cooperate on civil nuclear in addition to other areas such as coal gasification and U.S. LPG exports," Gor stated in another post.

Indian Embassy said, Misri also met US Energy Secretary Chris Wright in Washington DC, where both sides discussed strengthening energy security, expanding bilateral energy trade, and exploring new areas of cooperation under the India-US energy partnership framework.

"Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri called on Energy Secretary Chris Wright @SecretaryWright @ENERGY. Discussions focused on advancing energy security, deepening bilateral energy trade, and identifying new avenues to strengthen the Energy Partnership."

During his three-day visit to Washington DC, Foreign Secretary Misri also held a "productive" meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

The meeting, which was also attended by Ambassador Sergio Gor, covered key areas of bilateral cooperation, including trade, critical minerals, defence cooperation, and engagement under the Quad framework.