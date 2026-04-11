MENAFN - Costa Rica News) The post Seafood is back in the Port! Red Tide Restriction Lifted in Puntarenas appeared first on The Costa Rica News.

Great news for the local economy and the taste buds of Costa Ricans! After a rigorous period of surveillance, authorities have officially announced the lifting of the red tide restriction in Puntarena. With this measure, the extraction and commercialization of mollusks are once again authorized, restoring the usual rhythm to one of the country's most important fishing zones.

Safety Confirmed by Technical Analysis

The lifting of the ban is based on monitoring results conducted by the National Animal Health Service (SENASA) and the Ministry of Health. Laboratory tests confirmed that toxin levels produced by microalgae have dropped to ranges that are entirely safe for human consumption*.

Which products are authorized again?

As of now, the harvesting and sale of bivalve and filter-feeding mollusks are permitted, including:

* Mussels and Clams.

* Oysters and Pianguas (Mangrove Cockles).

* Chuchecas (Grand Ark Clams).

It is important to emphasize that fish, shrimp, and lobster have always remained safe, as they are not affected by the red tide phenomenon in the same way.

A Boost for Trade and Tourism

This news represents a fundamental relief for hundreds of families in Puntarenas who depend on mollusk harvesting. Furthermore, restaurants and seafood spots along the Paseo de los Turistas and surrounding areas are ready to welcome visitors with their traditional dishes

.

“Reopening mollusk extraction is a key step toward the economic reactivation of the local artisanal fishing sector.”

Tips for Safe Consumption

Even though the risk has passed, authorities recommend following these best practices:

1. Buy from established businesses: Ensure that products come from vendors with valid sanitary permits.

2. Hygiene in preparation: Maintain the cold chain and wash products thoroughly before cooking.

3. Report anomalies: If you notice unusual changes in the color of the seawater, inform local authorities immediately.

Puntarenas is ready to offer the best of its marine gastronomy once again. It is the perfect time to visit the Port, enjoy a great ceviche de chuchecas or fresh pianguas, and support the hard work of our local fishermen.

The post Seafood is back in the Port! Red Tide Restriction Lifted in Puntarenas appeared first on The Costa Rica News.