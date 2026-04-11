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Lebanon, Israel To Meet In Washington For Ceasefire Talks Under US Mediation

Lebanon, Israel To Meet In Washington For Ceasefire Talks Under US Mediation


2026-04-11 01:05:55
(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Lebanon and Israel to hold talks in Washington under US mediation, aiming for ceasefire and direct negotiations amid escalating regional tensions.

Lebanon and Israel are set to meet in Washington under United States mediation to discuss a ceasefire and the launch of direct negotiations following escalating hostilities.

According to the office of Joseph Aoun, representatives from both sides will meet at the U.S. State Department on Tuesday to seek a truce and agree on a timeline for formal talks.

The meeting comes amid intensified Israeli strikes on Lebanon, even after a separate ceasefire was announced between Iran and the United States, highlighting the fragility of regional de-escalation efforts.

Diplomatic preparations are already underway, with Lebanese and Israeli ambassadors in Washington holding coordination talks alongside the U.S. ambassador to Lebanon to finalize arrangements for the talks.

Washington is playing a central mediating role, aiming to reduce tensions and prevent further escalation between Israel and Hezbollah along the Lebanon border.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has previously stated that the Iran-related ceasefire does not apply to Lebanon, signaling that military operations against Hezbollah would continue.

The renewed push for talks reflects growing international pressure to contain the conflict and avoid a broader regional war involving multiple fronts.

Analysts say the outcome of the Washington meeting could be critical in determining whether diplomatic efforts can halt the violence or whether clashes will intensify further.

The planned talks mark a rare moment of direct engagement, raising cautious hopes for a potential pathway toward de-escalation despite deep-rooted tensions.

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Khaama Press

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