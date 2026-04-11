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Russian Military Loses 1,440 Soldiers And Three Air Defense Systems In Past 24 Hours

Russian Military Loses 1,440 Soldiers And Three Air Defense Systems In Past 24 Hours


2026-04-11 01:03:24
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This is stated in a post by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, as reported by Ukrinform.

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The Russian military has also lost 11,851 (+3) tanks, 24,381 (+6) armored fighting vehicles, 39,798 (+64) artillery systems, 1,726 (+2) multiple launch rocket systems, 1,344 (+3) air defense systems, aircraft – 435 (+0), helicopters – 350 (+0), tactical-level UAVs – 231,785 (+2,014), cruise missiles – 4,517 (+0), ships/boats – 33 (+0). submarines – 2 (+0), vehicles and tankers – 88,698 (+183), specialized equipment – 4,121 (+2).

Data is being updated.

As reported by Ukrinform, as of 10 p.m. on April 10, there had been 148 combat engagements with the Russian army on the front lines

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UkrinForm

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