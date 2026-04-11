Helmets Made Mandatory For Maharashtra Police Strict Action For Violations

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 11 (IANS) In a major push towards road safety, the Maharashtra Police has made it mandatory for all police officers and personnel to wear helmets while riding two-wheelers. The directive has been issued by the Director General of Police (DGP) to all commissionerates and district police units across the state.

The decision follows a recent high-level meeting held in Nagpur, where the DGP stressed that law enforcers must lead by example. He stated that if police personnel fail to follow traffic rules themselves, it becomes difficult to encourage compliance among the public. Strict disciplinary action will be taken against any personnel found violating the order.

According to a study conducted by the Maharashtra Police, two-wheeler riders have accounted for 35 to 40 per cent of all fatalities or serious injuries in road accidents over the past decade. Experts note that proper helmet usage can significantly reduce the risk of fatal head injuries. However, helmet compliance remains inconsistent across the state. While over 80 per cent of riders in cities like Mumbai and Nagpur wear helmets, the figure drops to below 20 per cent in several other districts.

Under the new directive, any police personnel found riding without a helmet while on duty will be penalised under Section 194(D) of the Motor Vehicles Act. Additionally, if images of such violations appear on social media, they will be treated as gross indiscipline and recorded in the officer's service book, potentially affecting career progression.

The DGP's office has directed all units to ensure immediate compliance with this order and to submit a compliance report to the headquarters as soon as possible. This decision by the Police Department is being hailed as a crucial initiative toward enhancing road safety; officials believe that once the police personnel themselves set an example by adhering to the rules, the general public will also become more conscious about the importance of wearing helmets.