NSE Revolutionises Trading With Nanosecond Order Acknowledgement Tech

The National Stock Exchange of India on Friday said that it has deployed its Immediate Acknowledgement feature across Currency Derivatives, Commodity, Derivatives, Cash (Capital Market), and Equity Derivatives from April 11, delivering order acknowledgement in nanoseconds for median and mean observations, a significant improvement over the previous system response time of 100 microseconds.

"This milestone represents a transformative upgrade to NSE's trading infrastructure, reinforcing India's position at the forefront of global exchange technology and furthering the Exchange's commitment to building a transparent, efficient, and world-class capital markets ecosystem," NSE said in its press release.

Enhanced Process Flow

NSE further said that under the enhanced process flow, every order sent to the NSE trading system now receives an immediate acknowledgement within nanoseconds. This real-time receipt confirmation is followed by the standard processing and confirmation or rejection message, ensuring that market participants can track order receipt instantaneously, with dramatically improved certainty and transparency. Currently, there is no other exchange in the world who is claiming to be giving response time in nanoseconds.

Phased Rollout Details

The exchange said the new immediate acknowledgement feature was introduced in a phased manner. The new feature for Currency Derivatives came into effect on July 1, 2025 and for Commodity Derivatives, it was deployed on December 13, 2025. The immediate acknowledgement feature for Capital markets/ equities and Equity Derivatives will come into effect from April 11.

Benefits for Market Participants

NSE further noted that the advanced feature is a first in the world, and it will help enhance market transparency by providing Real-time order acknowledgement, which provides members with instant visibility into order receipt, eliminating uncertainty in the order lifecycle. Market participants can now track every order in real time, enabling faster decision-making and improved risk management.

Commitment to World-Class Infrastructure

"The speed enhancement underscores NSE's commitment to maintaining infrastructure that rivals, and leads, the world's most advanced exchanges. The phased coexistence model ensures zero disruption to ongoing trading operations while transitioning to the new framework," NSE said in its press release.

(ANI)

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