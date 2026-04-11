Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Delhi Braces For Scorching Days As Temperature Nears 40°C

Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Delhi is witnessing a steady rise in temperature, with hot, dry winds and strong sunshine making conditions uncomfortable. The coming days are expected to bring even higher heat, nearing 39°C across the capital

Delhi is already experiencing daytime temperatures around 35°C, but this is just the beginning. Forecasts suggest a steady climb over the next few days, with temperatures likely to touch 39°C by midweek. While mornings may feel relatively pleasant, afternoons are turning increasingly harsh with intense sunlight. This gradual spike indicates the early onset of peak summer conditions, even though an official heatwave has not yet been announced

Strong surface winds are expected to sweep across the city, bringing dusty conditions along with them. Although these winds may offer brief relief from the heat, they also reduce air quality and cause irritation to the eyes and skin. The dry air, combined with humidity fluctuating between 35% and 60%, can lead to dehydration and fatigue, making outdoor activities more exhausting than usual.

With rising heat and dry weather, taking precautions is crucial. Residents are advised to limit exposure to direct sunlight, especially during peak afternoon hours. Wearing sunglasses, using face coverings to avoid dust, and staying hydrated can help prevent heat-related issues. Children and elderly individuals should remain indoors as much as possible to avoid health risks linked to rising temperatures.