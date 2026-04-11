Bihar Got Mukti: Meira Kumar's Jibe At Nitish's Rajya Sabha Move

Former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar took a jibe at Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, as his move to the Rajya Sabha indicates a shift in his political focus toward Delhi, saying that Bihar has achieved "mukti".

Reacting to the development, Kumar told reporters here, "Bihar ki toh bahaut badi mukti ho gayi". Her remarks come amid political discussions over Nitish Kumar's future role and potential move to the national capital following his entry into the Rajya Sabha.

Nitish Kumar's Shift to National Politics

Nitish Kumar took the oath as a Rajya Sabha MP on Friday morning. His ways of manoeuvring alliance politics have been crucial for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) being in power in Bihar.

The move to the Rajya Sabha marks the fulfilment of Kumar's long-stated desire to serve in every legislative house in India (Bihar Assembly, Bihar Council, Lok Sabha, and finally, Rajya Sabha).

Kumar earlier resigned from his membership of the Bihar Legislative Council following his election to the upper house of Parliament. Janata Dal (United). MLC Sanjay Gandhi submitted the Bihar CM's resignation to council chairman Awadhesh Narayan Singh.

Shift in Bihar's Power Structure

This transition effectively hands the reins of the Bihar government over to the BJP, marking a significant structural shift in the state's power dynamics.

A high-level meeting of Bihar BJP leaders also took place in Delhi to finalise the roadmap for the new state leadership.

A Long Political Journey

Nitish Kumar was elected to the Rajya Sabha on March 16, along with four other candidates from Bihar fielded by the NDA. After this, Kumar was elected as JD(U) president unopposed after no other candidate filed a nomination for the post.

Nitish Kumar is Bihar's longest-serving Chief Minister. Beginning his political journey as an MLA in 1985 and later serving as a Union Minister under the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government, Nitish Kumar first became Bihar Chief Minister in 2005. He is among the most experienced and senior political leaders in the country. (ANI)

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