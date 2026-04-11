Mahavatar Movie: THIS Actress To Replace Deepika Padukone Opposite Vicky Kaushal

Mahavatar Movie: Vicky Kaushal's much-awaited movie, Mahavatar, was supposed to star Deepika Padukone as the heroine. But now, reports are coming in that she has been replaced by an actress who delivered an 800-crore blockbuster

Initially, Deepika Padukone was supposed to play the main character in this Maddock Films production. However, the latest reports suggest that Ranveer Singh's wife has been replaced and will not be seen in the movie anymore.Shraddha Kapoor will reportedly take Deepika Padukone's place in the Amar Kaushik-directed 'Mahavatar'. It is being claimed that the 'Stree' actress has replaced Deepika, and the makers are currently in talks with her for the role.According to a Mid-Day report, the makers and the director believe Shraddha Kapoor is a great fit for the heroine's role in 'Mahavatar'. The report says the team was looking for an artist who brings star value and can win hearts with her personality.

This casting would also mean a fresh pairing on screen. Vicky Kaushal and Shraddha Kapoor will be seen together for the first time. The makers are confident that the audience will love their chemistry. However, neither the makers nor Shraddha Kapoor have officially confirmed her involvement in the movie.

The film's story is based on the mythological figure 'Parshuram', with Vicky Kaushal playing the titular role. The movie is being made on a grand scale. Reports suggest that shooting will begin in June 2026, with a planned release in 2027.

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