Bookings For Helicopter Services For Shri Kedarnath Yatra To Start Today

MENAFN - IANS) Dehradun, April 11 (IANS) Booking for helicopter services for the Shri Kedarnath Dham pilgrimage will begin on Saturday evening, at 6 P.M.

According to officials, the administration and relevant agencies have completed all preparations to ensure a smooth and convenient journey for devotees.

In the initial phase, bookings for helicopter tickets will be available for the travel period from April 22 to June 23.

These tickets can be booked exclusively through the official IRCTC website. Online booking is mandatory to ensure transparency and prevent fraud.

Meanwhile, earlier on April 2, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami was paid a courtesy visit by the 'Rawal' (head priest) of Shri Kedarnath Dham, Shri Shri Shri 1008 Bhimashankar Ling, to discuss the preparations for the Char Dham Yatra.

Welcoming the revered shrine's head priest, Chief Minister Dhami expressed gratitude for the visit and shared detailed updates on the ongoing reconstruction and development works at Shri Kedarnath Dham.

He noted that the state government has been consistently working to enhance infrastructure, safety measures, and facilities for pilgrims visiting the revered shrine.

Chief Minister Dhami highlighted that special emphasis is being placed on ensuring a smooth and well-organised Char Dham Yatra season this year.

He stated that authorities are focussing on crowd management, improved connectivity, medical facilities, and disaster preparedness, taking into account the increasing influx of devotees each year.

The Chief Minister also underlined that lessons learned from previous pilgrimage seasons are being incorporated into current planning, with coordination among various departments to ensure seamless arrangements.

He added that the state government is committed to providing a safe, comfortable, and spiritually fulfilling experience for all pilgrims.

During the discussion, both sides deliberated on key aspects related to pilgrimage management at Shri Kedarnath Dham, including logistics, accommodation, sanitation, and emergency response systems.

The growing number of devotees was also taken into account while reviewing preparedness for the upcoming season.