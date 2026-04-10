Digital Asset Technologies Inc. Announces Intention To Amend And Refile Financial Statements And MD&A

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, BC, April 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Asset Technologies Inc. (CSE: DATT) (OTCPK: DGTEF) (FSE: 9880) (“” or the“”), a technology focused investment issuer, announces that, in connection with a continuous disclosure review by the British Columbia Securities Commission (the“BCSC”), the Company intends to amend and refile certain previously filed financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis (“MD&A”).

The Company has determined that its previously filed:



audited annual financial statements and MD&A for the year ended July 31, 2025; and interim financial statements and MD&A for subsequent periods

contain disclosure and accounting errors relating primarily to:



the accounting treatment and valuation of the Company's acquisition of LiquidLink AI Corp.;

the accounting for certain share-based debt settlements; and disclosure related to the Company's investments in private companies.

As a result, the Company advises that the previously filed financial statements and MD&A should not be relied upon.

Nature of Revisions

The Company expects that the amended and restated filings will include:



revisions to the fair value measurement of consideration issued in connection with the LiquidLink acquisition;

revisions to the accounting for debt settlements to reflect fair value of shares issued;

updated impairment assessments relating to investments and receivables; and removal of promotional or unsupported disclosure, including projected financial performance of investee companies.

Timing

The Company is working with its auditors and advisors to complete the amended and restated filings and will refile the revised documents on SEDAR+ as soon as practicable.

Additional Disclosure

The Company will also file amended MD&A that:



limits disclosure regarding private investments to factual historical information;

discloses impairment assessments and timing of impairments; and reflects updated and corrected disclosure consistent with applicable securities requirements.

Cautionary Note

Investors are cautioned not to rely on the Company's previously filed financial statements and MD&A until the amended and restated filings have been completed and filed.

About Digital Asset Technologies Inc.

Digital Asset Technologies (CSE: DATT) is a publicly traded investment issuer that identifies and makes equity investments in global companies that are developing and commercializing technology.

Contact:

Geoff Balderson, CFO

Email:...

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

Cautionary Note regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as,“subject to”, or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results“may” or“will” be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's business strategy, current and future investments, and updated Investment Policy. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions, but the actual results may be materially different from any future expectations expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements can be affected by known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including, but not limited to, the equity markets generally. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.