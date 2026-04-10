Alleron Expert Group Marks Six Years Of 100% Client Retention, Announces Expanded Cloud Services Portfolio

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boston-Based Firm Challenges Industry Status Quo with Senior-Only Engineering Model and Financially Guaranteed Uptime BOSTON, MA, April 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alleron Expert Group (AEG), a Boston-based cloud consulting and managed services firm, today announced a significant expansion of its service portfolio alongside a landmark milestone: six consecutive years of 100% client retention. The achievement - virtually unheard of in the managed services industry - reflects the firm's founding commitment to elite, senior-only cloud engineering for mid-market and enterprise organizations across financial services, real estate, and regulated industries.

100%

Client Retention 99.99%

Uptime SLA 15 Min

Support Callback 6 Yrs

Zero Churn





AEG operates on a model that inverts the standard MSP playbook. Where most providers rely on junior engineers, offshore teams, and opaque service bundles, AEG deploys exclusively senior cloud architects - each of whom personally designs, deploys, and supports every environment they touch. There are no account managers, no help desk handoffs, and no proprietary lock-in. Every AEG client has their engineer's direct number.

“The IT consulting industry rewards salesmanship over expertise. We built AEG to fix that. Our clients don't call a help desk - they call the engineer who built their environment. When you pair genuine expertise with true accountability, 100% client retention isn't a goal - it's the natural outcome.”

- Gene Glekel, Founder & Principal Engineer, Alleron Expert Group

Contractually Backed Performance, Not Promises

AEG backs every engagement with a 99.99% uptime SLA - financially and contractually guaranteed. Clients experiencing issues receive a 15-minute callback, not a ticket queue. All engagements operate without long-term contracts; clients may cancel within 30 days if AEG fails to perform. To date, no client has. AEG also offers a contingency pricing model, where clients pay from savings generated in the first year of engagement - aligning the firm's incentives directly with client outcomes.

Proven ROI Across the Most Demanding Environments

Clients migrating from colocation to cloud consistently achieve full payback within six months through eliminated waste, reduced sprawl, and right-sized infrastructure. AEG's proactive monitoring resolves the majority of issues before clients are ever aware of them - a discipline rooted in the firm's hedge fund origins, where security and resilience standards allows no compromise.

“AEG's strategy saved us over $1MM in the first three years. Our environment is complex, highly secure, and regulated. They performed the transition seamlessly without a single outage and responded to support issues in real-time.”

- Vitaly Milavsky, CTO, FirTree Capital Management

“We ended up working with AEG to perform a full Cloud transition, with exponentially better agility, operational resilience, and OpEx reduction of roughly 50%.”

- Rizwan Ali, CTO, New Holland Capital

A Full-Spectrum Cloud Practice

The expanded service portfolio spans three integrated practice areas:



Managed Services: End-to-end cloud operations with 24/7 monitoring, proactive incident response, and continuous optimization tied to measurable business outcomes.

Strategic Services: Resilient Cloud Architecture assessments, technology due diligence for M&A, IT budget optimization, and cloud talent gap consulting - aligning infrastructure with long-term business growth. Technical Services: Azure and AWS architecture, Cloud Resilience and BCDR planning, Disaster Recovery, Office 365 migration, Intune device management, and enterprise email security.



Built from the Ground Up for Regulated Industries

Founded as a division of a famous NYC-based Managed Service Provider, AEG was built to address a persistent market gap: regulated-industry firms were dependent on IT partners who lacked genuine cloud expertise, resulting in sprawling environments, escalating costs, and weakening security postures. AEG applies financial-services-grade security standards universally - clients consistently pass IT compliance audits with minimal friction. All environments are fully documented with zero proprietary dependencies. Clients own their infrastructure outright.

About Alleron Expert Group

Alleron Expert Group (AEG) is a Boston-based cloud consulting and managed services firm specializing in Azure and AWS architecture, cloud migration, disaster recovery, and managed cloud operations. AEG staffs exclusively senior cloud engineers - no junior staff, no sales team, no offshore delivery. Since founding, the firm has maintained 100% client retention and a financially guaranteed 99.99% uptime SLA, serving mid-market and enterprise organizations across financial services, real estate, and regulated industries.





CONTACT: Media Contact: Alleron Expert Group...... Boston, MA