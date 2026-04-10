What Made Marcel Duchamp's Readymades So Revolutionary?

MENAFN - USA Art News) Marcel Duchamp's Readymades and the radical idea that changed modern art

A bicycle wheel mounted on a stool, a metal bottle rack, a snow shovel with an inscription: Marcel Duchamp (1887–1968) turned such ordinary objects into one of the most consequential ideas in 20th-century art. His argument was disarmingly simple. An object could become art, he believed, through the artist's choice alone.

That principle took shape in the Readymades, a body of work Duchamp developed between 1913 and 1923, the year he said he had stopped making art. These works were not handcrafted in the traditional sense. They were manufactured goods lifted from daily life and presented as art, either on their own or in combination. The first was Bicycle Wheel, a bicycle fork and wheel fixed upright to a four-legged stool so the wheel could spin freely.

In 1914, Duchamp added Bottle Rack, which he found at the Bazar de l'Hôtel de Ville, the Paris department store. The spiky metal form, known in French as a hérisson, was left untouched at first. Duchamp later described his early response to the bicycle wheel as a kind of visual amusement, comparing it to watching flames in a fireplace. At that stage, he did not yet call these objects Readymades.

The term emerged only after Duchamp reached New York City in 1915. He had left Paris during World War I after being insulted and threatened for not serving in the military, despite being deemed unfit because of a rheumatic heart condition. In New York, he encountered a city that seemed to him newly modern and less bound by class distinctions. That atmosphere, along with the abundance of manufactured goods, helped crystallize his thinking.

Writing to his sister Suzanne, Duchamp described objects he had bought in New York and said he would treat them as Readymades, signing them and adding inscriptions. He also asked her to sign Bottle Rack in his studio, creating what he called a distant Readymade. By then, however, she had thrown it away along with Bicycle Wheel.

The same logic appears in In Advance of the Broken Arm, a snow shovel Duchamp inscribed in 1915. He told Suzanne not to interpret it in Romantic, Impressionist, or Cubist terms. The point was not symbolism in the usual sense, but a deliberate refusal of it.

Duchamp's breakthrough did not appear in isolation. The article notes that Georges Braque (1882–1963) and Pablo Picasso (1881–1973) had already incorporated ordinary materials into their work, and that later artists such as Salvador Dalí (1904–1989) would extend the use of found objects in Surrealist directions. Still, Duchamp's Readymades pushed the question further than anyone before him: if context and intention can transform a thing, where does art begin?