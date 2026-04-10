Institute Of Museum And Library Services Saved From Defunding

MENAFN - USA Art News) Federal Settlement Preserves Museum and Library Agency After Trump-Era Defunding Push

A legal agreement reached this week has halted the Trump administration's effort to dismantle the Institute of Museum and Library Services, preserving the federal agency that supports libraries and museums in every state and U.S. territory.

In an April 9 press release, the American Library Association said it and the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees reached a favorable settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice. The deal keeps the Institute of Museum and Library Services, or IMLS, in operation, allowing it to continue awarding grants, conducting research, and supporting libraries and museums. It also requires the reinstatement of grants that had been terminated, the reversal of staff reductions, and a halt to further action against the agency.

The outcome marks a significant turn in a fight that had placed one of the country's most important cultural support systems in jeopardy. Established in 1996, IMLS is the only federal agency dedicated to providing resources to museums and libraries across all 50 states and U.S. territories. Although its budget is small by federal standards, its reach is broad: the proposed 2026 budget would have reduced its funding to $6 million, down from $313 million, effectively setting it on a path toward shutdown.

The agency became a target amid wider cuts to federal arts and culture institutions, including layoffs, rescinded grants, and leadership changes tied to ideology. Legal challenges mounted throughout 2025, among them a temporary restraining order issued by a federal judge and a lawsuit filed by 20 state attorneys general.

For museums and libraries, the settlement does more than preserve a line item. It keeps intact a national infrastructure for research, access, and public service that has long operated quietly, but with outsized consequence.