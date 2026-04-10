URL To Video Launches AI Platform That Turns Product Links Into Marketing Videos

MENAFN - PR Urgent) > URL To Video is an AI platform that converts product URLs into marketing and product videos, helping eCommerce sellers create ready-to-publish content for social media instantly.

San Francisco, CA, March 24, 2026 - URL To Video, an AI-powered platform designed for eCommerce sellers and digital marketers, today announced the launch of its product link-to-video generation tool. The platform enables users to instantly convert product URLs into ready-to-publish marketing videos and product showcase videos optimized for short-form platforms such as TikTok, Instagram Reels, and YouTube Shorts.

As short-form video continues to dominate social media marketing, many online sellers struggle to produce engaging video ads consistently. URL To Video addresses this challenge by automatically generating structured promotional videos from a single product link, helping marketers create advertising content faster and at scale.

Highlights of URL To Video

The highlights of this platform include:

With URL To Video, users can quickly transform a product page into a complete marketing video. The system automatically extracts product images, titles, and description to generate structured promotional videos suitable for advertising campaigns and social media content.

This feature allows online sellers to quickly create marketing videos without requiring video editing or design experience.

One of the core capabilities of URL To Video is its Ad Clone feature, which allows users to replicate the structure of successful advertising creatives from an integrated ad library.

Instead of building marketing videos from scratch, users can select a proven ad format and apply it directly to their own product. This enables marketers to quickly create high-performing ad variations based on proven creative frameworks.

URL To Video also provides AI-powered avatar and voice generation capabilities, allowing users to create engaging product videos with realistic digital presenters and natural-sounding narration.

Users can automatically generate voiceovers for their product videos and combine them with AI avatars to present product features, marketing messages, or promotional storytelling. This helps creators produce professional advertising content without recording voiceovers or appearing on camera.

Multi-Platform & Multi-Format Video Creation

The platform is built to support a wide range of modern social media platforms, including TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, Snapchat, X, and LinkedIn.

Users can generate videos in multiple formats, including vertical (9:16), square (1:1), and horizontal (16:9), making it easy to publish marketing content across different platforms and campaign types.

With automated formatting and scene generation, marketers can quickly produce multiple variations of advertising videos for testing and scaling campaigns across diverse social media channels.

URL To Video is designed to support the fast-paced needs of online sellers, dropshipping businesses, and digital marketers who need to produce advertising content at scale.

By combining product link analysis, AI video generation, and ad creative replication, the platform reduces the complexity of video production while enabling businesses to create more marketing content in less time.

The system is particularly useful for eCommerce entrepreneurs and marketing teams looking to improve advertising efficiency and quickly launch video campaigns across multiple social media platforms.

URL To Video is an AI video generation platform that converts product links into ready-to-publish marketing videos. The platform helps eCommerce sellers, marketers, and content creators quickly produce advertising content for social media platforms without video editing knowlegde.

By combining automated product analysis and AI-driven video generation, URL To Video simplifies the creation of scalable marketing content for modern online businesses.

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YouTube:@URLToVideoAI