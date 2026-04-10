Markettram Connects EV Buyers And Sellers As Demand Climbs In Sydney

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Used EV demand is climbing in Sydney as buyers and sellers respond to shifting market conditions and growing interest in cost effective transport.

Sydney, NSW - April 10, 2026 - MarketTram says demand for used electric vehicles continues to grow in Sydney. As more households look for ways to manage fuel and transport costs, the online marketplace for used cars in Perth WA is seeing greater attention from people searching for efficient electric vehicles.

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The shift comes amid broader momentum in the used vehicle market. Recent industry data showed more than 213,000 used vehicles were sold nationally in February. At the same time, local reports state there's a strong rise in second-hand EV in response to increasing cost pressures. Motorists looking for used cars for sale in Sydney are turning to EVs to minimise fuel/transportation costs.

MarketTram is a community-driven marketplace where users can browse, list and sell across a wide range of categories. With more than 5000 products and over 3000 customers, the company continues to build engagement among people looking to buy and sell second hand cars in Melbourne and other cities across Australia.

Joe Cavallaro, owner of MarketTram, said the increase in EV car sales in Brisbane is changing expectations for both private sellers and everyday buyers. "Used EV demand is no longer a fringe trend," Cavallaro said. "People are doing the maths on running costs, fuel prices and long-term value, and they are becoming more confident about buying and selling electric vehicles in the second hand market. What MarketTram offers is an online space where that demand can meet real supply in a direct and accessible way."

MarketTram also says the platform makes it straightforward for sellers to create listings and reach active buyers. To post an ad on cars for sale in Adelaide, vehicle owners shall follow these steps:



Sign in or register for an account with MarketTram

Click Post Your Ad

Choose Sell and select the right category and subcategory

Add the vehicle details, description, and images

Submit the ad for review

Choose any optional features or upgrades Manage or edit the ad later through My Account and My Listings

"Our focus is on making it easier for buyers and sellers to connect with confidence," Cavallaro said. "We want the process to be simple, transparent and practical from the moment someone starts browsing to the moment they post or respond to a listing. That is especially important at a time when EV interest is rising and more Australians are actively exploring their options."

As EV awareness grows, MarketTram sees potential for more activity across capital city markets including cars for sale in Adelaide and second hand cars in Canberra. The company says its goal is to give Australians a marketplace that is easy to use, community focused and ready to meet changing demand in the used vehicle sector.

About Company:

MarketTram is an online community marketplace based in Sydney, Australia. To know more, visit