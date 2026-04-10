Brothers Launch Ipsense AI To Redefine Network Security With AI-Driven IPAM

MENAFN - GetNews)Entrepreneur and Cisco engineer Emin Aliyev, together with his brother Mehti Aliyev, a senior cybersecurity engineer, have launched IPSense AI, an AI-powered platform that combines IP Address Management (IPAM) with built-in cybersecurity to help organizations proactively identify and mitigate network risks.

With over 15 years of experience in enterprise networking and security, Emin Aliyev has worked across complex, multi-site infrastructures where visibility gaps and manual processes often leave organizations exposed. Mehti Aliyev brings deep expertise in cybersecurity operations, including threat detection and vulnerability management, with a focus on preventing attacks before they occur.







“Many organizations still rely on outdated tools and reactive security approaches,” said Emin Aliyev, Co-Founder of IPSense AI.“We built IPSense AI to give teams real-time visibility and intelligence so they can detect risks early and respond faster.”

IPSense AI unifies network discovery, IP tracking, and security scanning into a single platform. It continuously identifies devices, monitors IP usage, and detects open ports, vulnerabilities, and misconfigurations. Using AI-driven analysis, the platform prioritizes risks and provides actionable recommendations, enabling IT and security teams to strengthen their security posture with less operational overhead.

“Cybersecurity needs to be proactive and continuous,” said Mehti Aliyev, Co-Founder of IPSense AI.“Our platform helps businesses stay ahead of threats by constantly monitoring their network and highlighting what matters most.”

Designed for enterprises, financial institutions, and managed service providers, IPSense AI supports distributed environments including branch networks, data centers, and hybrid cloud infrastructures. The platform aims to simplify network operations while significantly improving security and compliance readiness.

About IPSense AI

IPSense AI is an AI-powered IP Address Management and cybersecurity platform that provides real-time network visibility, risk detection, and automated security insights. Founded by Emin Aliyev and Mehti Aliyev, the company is focused on helping organizations modernize and secure their infrastructure.