Blurock Pools Specializes In Complex Builds And Resort-Style Backyard Design In Sonora And Foothill Communities

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"Custom hillside pool project by Blurock Pools featuring a resort-style design with elevated spa, natural rock waterfall, curved retaining walls, and integrated waterslide. The backyard showcases detailed stonework, lush landscaping, and a multi-level layout built to complement sloped terrain, creating a private outdoor retreat."Blurock Pools, based in Oakdale, CA, specializes in custom pool construction and full backyard builds for challenging sites, including sloped yards, hard soil, and limited access properties. Serving Sonora and surrounding foothill communities, the company delivers engineered pools, hardscaping, and resort-style outdoor spaces through a complete design-to-build process.

Oakdale, CA - Blurock Pools, a pool construction company based in Oakdale, California, is bringing attention to its specialized approach to building custom pools and complete outdoor environments in challenging settings, including sloped properties, hard soil conditions, and locations with limited access.

Owned by Dillon Bearden, Blurock Pools has built a reputation for handling projects that require advanced planning, structural engineering, and hands-on experience. The company regularly works on properties where steep terrain, rocky ground, or restricted entry points make traditional pool construction more complex.

“We take on projects that require real problem-solving,” said Dillon Bearden, owner of Blurock Pools.“From hillside yards needing engineered support to difficult access areas, our team is equipped to manage every phase and deliver a finished outdoor space that works with the property.”

Blurock Pools specializes in designing and building resort-style backyard environments that combine luxury, functionality, and expert craftsmanship. With deep industry experience, the team transforms outdoor spaces into private retreats featuring custom pools, integrated water features, and thoughtfully planned outdoor living elements that improve both lifestyle and property value.

The company's primary service area includes Sonora and surrounding foothill communities across Tuolumne County, Calaveras County, and Stanislaus County, where varied terrain often requires reinforced structures and detailed site preparation. Blurock Pools applies region-specific experience to ensure each project is built to perform long-term while complementing the natural landscape.

In addition to pool construction, Blurock Pools provides complete hardscape services, including retaining walls, concrete work, and stone installations designed to support sloped yards and create functional outdoor living spaces. The company also builds custom water features such as waterfalls, along with fire features that add visual appeal and year-round use.

Each project is handled through a turnkey process, starting with design and continuing through construction and final completion, giving homeowners a single point of contact from start to finish.

Homeowners can learn more about Blurock Pools' services and view recent projects by visiting .

About Blurock Pools

Blurock Pools is a custom pool builder based in Oakdale, California, specializing in complex construction sites, engineered pool structures, and full backyard transformations. Serving Sonora and surrounding foothill communities, the company provides custom pool construction, hardscaping, water features, and fire features through a complete design-to-build process.

Contact: Blurock Pools, 683 Fairfax Dr Oakdale, CA 95361, Phone: 209-678-7665, Website: