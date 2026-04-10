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Dermcare Management Data Breach Exposes Personal Information: Murphy Law Firm Investigates Legal Claims


2026-04-10 05:31:12
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OKLAHOMA CITY, April 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Murphy Law Firm is investigating claims on behalf of all individuals whose personal and confidential information was compromised in the data breach involving DermCare Management. To join the class action lawsuit, visit our site HERE

On February 26, 2025, DermCare Management (“DermCare”) became aware of suspicious activity on its computer network, indicating a data breach. Based on a subsequent forensic investigation, DermCare determined that cybercriminals infiltrated this inadequately secured network and gained access to its files. The investigation further determined that, through this infiltration, cybercriminals potentially accessed and acquired files containing the sensitive personal information of thousands of individuals.

The information exposed in the data breach included, but is not limited to:

  • Names
  • Social Security numbers
  • Financial account information
  • Credit and debit card information
  • Medical information
  • Driver's license numbers

If you received notice of the DermCare data breach or if your personal information was compromised in the breach, please visit our site HERE

As a result of the data breach, these individuals' personal and highly sensitive information may be in the hands of cybercriminals who can place the information for sale on the dark web or use the information to perpetrate identity theft.
To join a class action lawsuit, click HERE

Murphy Law Firm specializes in data breach class actions, consumer class actions, and federal securities class actions. The firm has extensive experience in securing highly favorable recoveries for its clients.

Contact:
Murphy Law Firm
...


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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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