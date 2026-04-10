Dermcare Management Data Breach Exposes Personal Information: Murphy Law Firm Investigates Legal Claims

On February 26, 2025, DermCare Management (“DermCare”) became aware of suspicious activity on its computer network, indicating a data breach. Based on a subsequent forensic investigation, DermCare determined that cybercriminals infiltrated this inadequately secured network and gained access to its files. The investigation further determined that, through this infiltration, cybercriminals potentially accessed and acquired files containing the sensitive personal information of thousands of individuals.

The information exposed in the data breach included, but is not limited to:



Names

Social Security numbers

Financial account information

Credit and debit card information

Medical information Driver's license numbers

Murphy Law Firm specializes in data breach class actions, consumer class actions, and federal securities class actions. The firm has extensive experience in securing highly favorable recoveries for its clients.

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Murphy Law Firm

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