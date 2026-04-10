Tenaris Convenes The Annual General Meeting Of Shareholders And An Extraordinary General Meeting Of Shareholders

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LUXEMBOURG, April 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenaris S.A. (NYSE and Mexico: TS and EXM Italy: TEN) announced today that has convened its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on May 12, 2026, at 10:00 (Central European time), and an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to be held immediately after the adjournment of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders. The convening notice (which includes the agendas for the meetings and the procedure for attending and/or voting at the meetings) was published in such newspapers and filed with the regulators, as required by applicable law, and is available on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange's website at , the SEC's website at , and Tenaris's website at tenaris.

The following documents are also available on Tenaris's website at upon publication of the convening notice:



information on Tenaris's total number of shares and voting rights as of the date of the convening notice;

the Shareholder Meeting Brochure and Proxy Statement (which contains the procedure for attending and/or voting at the meetings, and reports on each item of the meetings' agendas and draft resolutions proposed to be adopted at the meetings);

the 2025 Annual Report (which contains the consolidated management report, the consolidated financial statements and the annual accounts);

the 2025 Compensation Report;

the proposed amendments to the articles of association; and the forms and certificates required for purposes of attending and/or voting at the meetings.

Copies of these documents are also available, free of charge, at Tenaris's registered office in Luxembourg, between 10:00 and 17:00 (Central European time). In addition, shareholders registered in the share register may request electronic copies of such documents, free of charge, to ....

Tenaris is a leading global supplier of steel tubes and related services for the world's energy industry and certain other industrial applications.

Giovanni Sardagna

Tenaris

1-888-300-5432

