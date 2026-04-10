Proficient Auto Logistics Sets Date To Report First Quarter 2026 Financial Results
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About Proficient Auto Logistics
We are a leading specialized freight company focused on providing auto transportation and logistics services. Through the combination of seven industry-leading operating companies, including two since our IPO in May 2024, we operate one of the largest auto transportation fleets in North America. We offer a broad range of auto transportation and logistics services, primarily focused on transporting finished vehicles from automotive production facilities, marine ports of entry, or regional rail yards to auto dealerships around the country.
Investor Relations:
Brad Wright
Chief Financial Officer and Secretary
Phone: 904-506-4317
email: ...
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