ITW Schedules First Quarter 2026 Earnings Webcast
To access the webcast for the event, please click on the following link: ITW Q1 2026 Earnings Webcast
If you are a participant on the conference call, please dial 1-888-660-6652 (domestic) or 1-646-960-0554 (international) 10 minutes prior to the 9:00 a.m. CDT start time. The passcode is“ITW.”
Following the webcast, presentation materials and an audio webcast replay will be available at . An audio-only replay will be available from April 30 through May 7 by dialing 1-800-770-2030 (domestic) or 1-609-800-9909 (international). The passcode is 2756156.
About Illinois Tool Works
ITW (NYSE: ITW) is a Fortune 300 global multi-industrial manufacturing leader with revenue of $16 billion in 2025. The company's seven industry-leading segments leverage the unique ITW Business Model to drive solid growth with best-in-class margins and returns in markets where highly innovative, customer-focused solutions are required. ITW's approximately 43,000 dedicated colleagues around the world thrive in the company's decentralized and entrepreneurial culture. .
Investor Relations & Communications
Erin Linnihan
Tel: 224.661.7431
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