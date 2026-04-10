J. JILL INVESTIGATION ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating J. Jill, Inc. On Behalf Of J. Jill Stockholders And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

If you purchased or acquired stock in J. Jill and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Bragar Eagel & Squire partner Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato directly at (212) 355-4648.

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NEW YORK, April 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What's Happening:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against J. Jill, Inc. (“J. Jill” or the“Company”) (NYSE: JILL) on behalf of J. Jill stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether J. Jill has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



Investigation Details:



On March 31, 2026, J. Jill reported its fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results and held an earnings call. During these disclosures, management said that "we had an early assortment that did not resonate as hoped," that the Company "came up against earlier and deeper competitive holiday promotions," and that it had "watched our direct customer continue to migrate toward the promotional end of the spectrum, seeking value and discounts rather than engaging at full price."

On this news, J. Jill's stock price fell $3.50 per share, or 23.4%, to close at $11.46 per share on March 31, 2026.



Next Steps:

If you purchased or otherwise acquired J. Jill shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at ..., by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.



About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, South Carolina, and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in securities, derivative, and commercial litigation as well as individuals in consumer protection and data privacy litigation. The firm has a nationwide practice and routinely handles cases in both federal and state courts. For more information about the firm, please visit . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

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Contact Information:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Melissa Fortunato, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

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