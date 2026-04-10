USA & Canada Intelligence Brief For Friday, April 10, 2026

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) What Matters Today



1 March CPI comes in at +3.3% year-on-year and +0.9% month-on-month - the highest annual rate since May 2024 and well above expectations of 3.1% - driven almost entirely by a 21.2% surge in gasoline prices that accounted for nearly three-quarters of the monthly increase, BUT core CPI (excluding food and energy) rose just 2.6% year-on-year, below the expected 2.8%, with analysts calling it an energy-only spike with“no broad-based inflationary trend” in the US economy

2 Kevin Warsh's Fed chair confirmation hearing has been delayed by a“paperwork holdup” - if the Senate cannot complete the process before May, Jerome Powell's tenure as chair extends, and Powell could also choose to remain as a Fed governor until 2028, deferring but not resolving the institutional independence question

3 Canada's CUSMA review is freezing corporate investment decisions - Vanguard Canada reports that“many investment decisions remain on hold ahead of the joint review,” while sector-specific tariffs on lumber, steel, aluminum and non-CUSMA-compliant auto parts are already constraining exports, and the US is expected to target the Online Streaming Act, dairy market access and auto rules of origin

4 Delta and Levi Strauss earnings confirm the K-shaped American consumer - Delta draws 90% of revenue from premium travellers and is cutting capacity, while Levi's surged 12.8% on a rare guidance upgrade, but gasoline above $4 per gallon means working-class consumers are cutting discretionary spending as the premium end thrives

5 Canada's housing market remains“balanced but uneven” - condo softness persists in Toronto and Vancouver despite interest rate stability, Ontario's HST cut on new homes is helping new builds, Manitoba has cut PST on groceries, but tariff uncertainty is weighing on construction starts across the country

6 Canada's net energy exporter advantage is being tested - high oil prices benefit the energy sector but Vanguard warns that headline GDP was“mechanically supported by declining imports, reflecting weaker demand rather than improved competitiveness,” with non-energy exports constrained by sector tariffs and a weak global demand environment









01 - Market Snapshot

Today's USA & Canada intelligence brief is dominated by the number that just dropped: March CPI at 3.3% year-on-year, the highest since May 2024, driven by a 21.2% gasoline surge. But the market will quickly pivot to the core number - 2.6%, below expectations - which tells a completely different story. The headline screams inflation; the core whispers transience. The Fed's response depends on which narrative wins. Warsh's delayed confirmation adds institutional uncertainty. And north of the border, Canada's CUSMA anxiety is freezing the investment decisions that the economy needs to grow.









CPI BREAKDOWN

MARCH

vs FEB





Headline CPI YoY

3.3%

was 2.4%





Headline CPI MoM

+0.9%

was +0.3%





Core CPI YoY

2.6%

was 2.5%





Energy

+10.9%

was +0.5%





Gasoline

+21.2%

was −5.6%





Shelter

~3.0%

was 3.0%













MARKET

LEVEL

CHANGE





S&P 500 futures

-

volatile





US 10Y Treasury

4.32%

+4bp





Gold

$4,840

+0.6%





WTI Crude

$96.50

+1.8%





USD/CAD

1.3610

CAD −0.1%







02 - Stability TrackerCRITICALUS Inflation SplitHeadline 3.3% screams hot. Core 2.6% says tame. Gasoline +21.2% is nearly all of it. The split forces a debate: energy-only spike (transient) or first stage of broader pass-through (structural)? Fed's response depends on which narrative wins. Every mortgage rate in America at stake.TENSEFed Leadership LimboWarsh hearing delayed. Powell may stay longer. 12 FOMC voters, not just the chair. New chair is 1 of 12. Today's CPI is the last major data point of Powell's chairmanship. Rate cut odds at 15.4% for September. Most expect“wait and see.”TENSECanada - CUSMA FreezeInvestment decisions on hold. Tariffs on lumber, steel, aluminum constraining exports. US targeting dairy, auto rules, streaming. GDP growth 1.1-1.5%. Business investment +0.6%. Non-energy exports weak. Carney one seat shy of majority.WATCHINGK-Shaped ConsumerDelta premium thriving, capacity cutting. Levi's guidance raised. But $4+ gasoline crushing working-class budgets. Goldman: payrolls 70K/month. But AI displacement accelerating across insurance, legal, real estate, logistics.03 - Fast TakeFED PATH September rate cut odds at 15.4% - most economists expect Fed stays on sidelines through H1, core CPI tame but headline forces caution, Morningstar:“inflation will decelerate in latter half, opening door for cut”SHELTER Shelter inflation at ~3.0% (down from 4.24% a year ago) - largest CPI component at 32% weight, trending in right direction, mortgage rates in low 6%, Redfin says homes“modestly more affordable”AI RISK Powell and Bessent jointly flag“systemic risk from advanced AI models” - Project Glasswing finding thousands of zero-days, Claude Cowork triggering multi-sector sell-offs, per-seat pricing models under threatDEFENCE Security supercycle continues - Lockheed, Northrop at heights, outperforming AI stocks in 2025-26, Dimon calls defence and energy“structural winners,” NATO 5% GDP target anchoring long-term demandTORONTO Toronto bidding for new global defence bank - Ford and Chow pushing city as financial hub for NATO defence financing alongside London and New YorkMEDICAL Medical care prices declined in March - rare CPI bright spot alongside personal care and used cars, shows disinflationary forces still active outside energy, auto insurance elevated but decelerating04 - Developments to WatchECONOMY. UNITED STATESMarch CPI: Headline Hot at 3.3%, Core Tame at 2.6% - The Split That Defines the Fed's DilemmaWhat happened: The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that March CPI rose 0.9% month-on-month and 3.3% year-on-year - the highest annual rate since May 2024 and significantly above expectations of 0.8% MoM and 3.1% YoY. The energy index surged 10.9%, driven by a 21.2% increase in gasoline which accounted for“nearly three quarters of the monthly all items increase.” Shelter costs, airfare, apparel, household furnishings and new vehicles also rose. However, core CPI (excluding food and energy) increased just 0.2% month-on-month and 2.6% year-on-year - below the expected 2.8%. Medical care, personal care and used cars and trucks all declined. Analysts are split: Kiplinger notes“unlike the previous spike in 2022, there is no broad-based inflationary trend in the US economy and consumers do not have the cushion of pandemic savings.” Morningstar expects inflation to“decelerate in the latter half of this year, opening the door for the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates.”So what: This is the most consequential inflation print of 2026 because it forces the Fed to make a judgment call: is this a supply-side energy shock that monetary policy should look through, or is it the leading edge of a broader inflationary cycle that requires tightening? The core number at 2.6% argues for the former - strip out gasoline and the underlying economy is not generating inflation. The headline number at 3.3% argues for caution - consumers are paying more, and the political pressure to“do something” about inflation is intense. The Fed is likely to remain on hold, using the core number as justification for patience while monitoring whether energy costs pass through into services prices. For every American household, the number that matters is the $4+ gasoline that hits every trip to the pump, the grocery store and the school run. For Latin American investors, the split is consequential: a Fed that looks through headline inflation keeps the dollar stable and rates on hold, supporting EM assets. A Fed that reacts to the headline by signalling hikes would strengthen the dollar and pressure every EM currency.MONETARY POLICY. UNITED STATESWarsh Hearing Delayed - Powell May Stay Longer, Institutional Independence DeferredWhat happened: The Senate confirmation hearing for Kevin Warsh, Trump's expected nominee for Fed chair, has been delayed by what sources describe as a“paperwork holdup.” If the confirmation process cannot be completed before Powell's chair term expires in May, Powell's tenure automatically extends until a successor is confirmed. Separately, Powell could choose to remain as a Fed governor until 2028, as his 14-year board term runs beyond the chair expiration. Stanford's SIEPR noted that“recent events raise the odds that he'll stay on the board” to protect institutional independence. Even if Warsh is eventually confirmed, the new chair would be just one of twelve voting FOMC members.So what: The delayed hearing is either bureaucratic friction or strategic manoeuvring - and markets cannot tell which. If it is simply paperwork, Warsh will be confirmed in weeks and the transition proceeds. If it reflects deeper Senate opposition or administration dysfunction, the delay could stretch, leaving Powell in the chair through the most critical policy decisions of the year. Today's CPI release - the last major data point of Powell's chairmanship - makes the timing acute: a 3.3% headline print arriving while the chair transition is unresolved creates maximum uncertainty about who will be making the next rate decision and on what basis. For markets, the delay reduces near-term tail risk: Powell is a known quantity with a track record of data-dependent patience. Warsh is an unknown with a mandate from Trump to cut rates aggressively. Every day Powell stays, the institutional framework holds. For Latin American investors, Fed chair identity determines the dollar path, which determines the cost of servicing every dollar-denominated obligation in the hemisphere.TRADE. CANADACUSMA Review Freezing Investment - Tariffs Already Constraining ExportsWhat happened: Vanguard Canada's Q2 2026 outlook warns that“many investment decisions remain on hold ahead of the joint review” of the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement. Formal US-Canada trade discussions began in January. Sector-specific tariffs on lumber, steel, aluminum and non-CUSMA-compliant auto parts are already constraining Canadian exports. The US is expected to target the Online Streaming Act (which forced Netflix, Spotify and YouTube under Canadian broadcasting rules), dairy market access, and auto rules of origin. Canada has made some progress diversifying exports away from the United States, but the US still accounts for the overwhelming majority of Canadian trade. Canada's net exports were a drag on GDP growth, with headline GDP“mechanically supported by declining imports - reflecting weaker domestic demand rather than improved competitiveness.”So what: CUSMA is Canada's economic constitution - the agreement that determines whether Canadian manufacturers, farmers and service providers have frictionless access to a market of 500 million consumers or face tariff walls that make their products uncompetitive. The investment freeze is the most damaging consequence of the review uncertainty: every factory expansion, warehouse build and hiring decision that depends on cross-border supply chains is paused until the outcome is clear. The Vanguard warning about GDP being“mechanically supported by declining imports” is the polite way of saying Canada's growth headline is artificially inflated by weakness, not strength. Large-scale infrastructure spending, housing initiatives, clean-economy tax incentives and defence commitments are placing“a structural floor under how far interest rates can be reduced” - meaning the BoC has less room to ease even if the economy weakens. For Latin American investors, Canada's CUSMA anxiety is Mexico's CUSMA anxiety: both economies depend on the same agreement, and the US review will reshape North American trade architecture for the decade.CORPORATE. UNITED STATESK-Shaped Consumer: Delta Premium Thrives, Gasoline Crushes the Working ClassWhat happened: Delta Air Lines reported Q1 earnings showing that 90% of its revenue now comes from premium travellers. CEO Ed Bastian described the consumer as“really healthy” at the top end but guided lower for Q2, announcing the company would be“meaningfully reducing” capacity growth. Levi Strauss surged 12.8% after raising its full-year sales and profit guidance - a rare upgrade during a period of geopolitical uncertainty that signals upper-end consumer resilience. But gasoline crossing $4 per gallon nationally (21.2% surge in March) means working-class households are cutting discretionary spending: every fill-up is $20-30 more expensive than two months ago, compounding with elevated food costs (+3.1% YoY) and persistent shelter inflation.So what: The K-shaped consumer is now visible in the data. At the top: Delta's premium travellers, Levi's customers, luxury retail, and anyone with equity market exposure (portfolios recovered on the ceasefire rally). At the bottom: hourly workers paying $4+ for gasoline, 3.1% food inflation, and credit card APRs at 20.5% because the prime rate sits at 7.50%. The core CPI at 2.6% masks this divergence - it is an average across an economy where the top and bottom are moving in opposite directions. For investors, the K-shape means different sectors tell different stories: luxury, premium services and financial assets benefit from wealth effects, while mass retail, quick-service restaurants and dollar stores face margin compression as their customers retrench. Goldman's forecast of payrolls rising to 70K/month provides some hope for the bottom half, but AI displacement (Claude Cowork fears spreading across industries) could limit job creation in exactly the service sectors where working-class employment is concentrated.HOUSING. CANADACanada Housing: Condo Softness Persists Despite Rate StabilityWhat happened: Canada's housing market is described by Royal LePage's CEO as“balanced but uneven” heading into spring 2026. Interest rate stability (BoC holding at current levels) has helped stabilise prices across most markets, but condo oversupply in Toronto and Vancouver persists as a structural issue. Ontario Premier Ford's budget extended the HST cut on new homes to all buyers, a measure designed to stimulate construction. Manitoba cut its PST on groceries to ease cost-of-living pressure. But tariff uncertainty - particularly around CUSMA -compliant construction materials - is weighing on housing starts. Immigration policy shifts have also affected demand: reduced temporary immigration targets have cooled rental demand in major cities.So what: Canada's housing market is the most politically sensitive economic indicator in the country. Home prices define voter sentiment, household wealth, bank balance sheets and municipal revenues simultaneously. The condo oversupply in Toronto and Vancouver is the legacy of the 2021-2023 construction boom that overshot demand - a classic real estate cycle correction. The HST cut is the government's attempt to put a floor under new construction without inflating prices in existing homes. The more interesting dynamic is the immigration-housing feedback loop: Canada reduced temporary immigration to cool housing demand, which reduced rental inflation but also reduced the labour supply that the construction sector needs to build the housing that would reduce prices. For Latin American investors, Canada's housing market dynamics are relevant because Canadian institutional investors (pension funds, REITs) are significant players in Latin American real estate markets, and a weakening Canadian housing sector could reduce their appetite for offshore allocation.ECONOMY. CANADACanada's Energy Exporter Edge - Real or Illusory?What happened: Canada's position as a net energy exporter - roughly 10% of GDP comes from the energy sector - provides a structural benefit when oil prices are elevated. Alberta's oil sands and conventional production generate substantial export revenue at current Brent/WTI levels. However, Vanguard Canada's outlook warns that the benefit is less clear than it appears: net exports were a drag on GDP growth, and headline GDP was“mechanically supported by declining imports, an adjustment that reflects weaker domestic demand rather than improved competitiveness.” Export performance was further constrained by sector-specific tariffs on lumber, steel, aluminum and non-CUSMA auto parts. Half of Canadians support a new pipeline between Alberta and British Columbia, while Poilievre has pressed the Liberals on energy infrastructure investment.So what: Canada's energy exporter advantage is real but narrow. The oil sector benefits from high prices, generating fiscal revenue and employment in Alberta and Saskatchewan. But the non-energy economy is struggling: tariffs are constraining exports, CUSMA uncertainty is freezing investment, and domestic demand is weak enough that declining imports are artificially inflating GDP. The pipeline debate is the physical infrastructure expression of this tension: Canada has the energy resources to benefit from a world of expensive oil, but insufficient pipeline capacity to fully monetise that advantage. The BoC is uniquely positioned as the central bank of an economy that is simultaneously an energy producer (benefiting from high prices) and a consumer economy (hurt by high pump prices). This dual identity makes monetary policy particularly complicated - rate cuts would help consumers but risk overheating the energy-fuelled parts of the economy. For Latin American investors, Canada's energy-export position competes with Latin American energy exporters (Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, Venezuela) for the same global energy demand, and Canada's pipeline constraints limit its ability to capture market share during supply disruptions.05 - Sovereign & Credit PulseUnited States - CPI 3.3% headline / 2.6% core. Gasoline +21.2%. Energy +10.9%. Fed likely holds. Warsh delayed. Powell may stay. September cut odds 15.4%. Deficit above 6% GDP. 10Y at 4.32%. K-shaped consumer widening.Canada - CUSMA review freezing investment. GDP 1.1-1.5%. BoC holding. Energy exporter benefit narrow. Condo oversupply Toronto/Vancouver. Net exports drag. Tariffs constraining. Pipeline debate unresolved. Toronto bidding for defence bank.06 - Power PlayersJerome Powell (Fed Chair) - Today's CPI is his last major data point as chair (unless Warsh delayed further). 3.3% headline vs 2.6% core. Institutional legacy at stake. May stay as governor. Jointly flagging AI systemic risk with BessentEd Bastian (Delta CEO) - 90% premium revenue. Consumer“really healthy” at top. Cutting capacity Q2. K-shaped economy poster child. Pennsylvania refinery provides fuel insulation. Airlines surged on ceasefire but structural costs elevatedMark Carney (Canada PM) - CUSMA review his defining challenge. One seat shy of majority. Energy exporter advantage narrow. Housing softness in key cities. BoC framework review underway.“Encouraging results” but uncertainty persistsJamie Dimon (JPMorgan CEO) -“Skunk at the party” thesis validated by 3.3% CPI. Warned 3.5% inflation was structural. Identified defence and energy as supercycle winners. Consumer“recently weakening.” $1.8T private credit market flaggedDoug Ford (Ontario Premier) - HST cut helping housing starts. $6.9B electricity subsidy. Toronto defence bank bid. Bracing for CUSMA disruption. Capital cost allowance incentives for business investment. Election-cycle spending07 - Regulatory & LegalMarch CPI Data: Headline 3.3% YoY (+0.9% MoM). Core 2.6% YoY (+0.2% MoM). Energy +10.9%. Gasoline +21.2%. Shelter ~3.0%. Airfare, apparel, new vehicles up. Medical care, personal care, used cars down. Highest annual rate since May 2024.Fed Succession: Warsh hearing delayed by paperwork. Powell may stay as chair beyond May. Governor term to 2028. 1 of 12 FOMC voters. September cut odds 15.4%. Most expect hold through H1. Institutional independence deferred.CUSMA Review: Formal talks since January. US targeting streaming, dairy, auto rules. Tariffs on lumber, steel, aluminum active. Investment decisions frozen. Canada diversifying but slowly. Pipeline debate unresolved.AI Systemic Risk: Powell and Bessent joint warning. Anthropic Glasswing finding zero-days at superhuman rate. Claude Cowork disrupting per-seat business models. IMF: 40% of global jobs impacted. Financial stability implications for asset pricing.08 - CalendarAPR 10 March CPI released - 3.3% YoY headline, 2.6% core, market reaction unfoldingAPR 14 IMF World Economic Outlook - US and Canada growth downgrades, inflation upgrades expectedAPR 23 Intel Q1 earnings - first results since $14.2B Ireland fab buybackAPR 30 US March PCE price index - Fed's preferred inflation gauge, final pre-transition data pointMAY Powell chair term expires - Warsh hearing delayed, timeline uncertain, Powell may stayMAY 6-7 FOMC meeting - first after CPI print, rate decision with or without new chair09 - Bottom LineToday's USA & Canada intelligence brief is defined by a single number and a single split. The number is 3.3% - the highest CPI since May 2024, driven almost entirely by a 21.2% gasoline surge. The split is between headline and core: 3.3% versus 2.6%. The headline says inflation is back. The core says it never left the 2% neighbourhood. The Fed must decide which narrative to follow, and the answer determines every mortgage rate, credit card APR, business loan and investment decision in America for the rest of the year.The domestic stories underneath the CPI tell a consistent tale of divergence. Delta's premium travellers are“really healthy.” Levi's is raising guidance. Defence stocks are outperforming AI. But working-class Americans are paying $4+ for gasoline, 3.1% more for food, and 20.5% on their credit card balances. Canada's CUSMA freeze is the trade equivalent of the same paralysis: investment decisions on hold, non-energy exports constrained by tariffs, GDP artificially inflated by declining imports. The housing market is soft where it matters most - condos in Toronto and Vancouver - and Ontario's HST cut is a band-aid on a structural oversupply problem. Canada's energy exporter advantage is real but narrow: high oil prices help Alberta but do nothing for the services economy that drives employment in Ontario and Quebec.For Latin American investors, this USA & Canada intelligence brief delivers three signals. First, the CPI headline-core split means the Fed is unlikely to hike but also unlikely to cut before September at the earliest - a holding pattern that keeps the dollar stable and gives EM central banks room to manage their own rate cycles without external pressure. Second, Canada's CUSMA review will reshape North American trade architecture in ways that directly affect Mexico: any concessions Canada makes on auto rules, dairy or digital services set the precedent that the US will seek from Mexico next. Third, the K-shaped consumer means that Latin American luxury goods exporters (premium coffee, high-end spirits, organic produce) face strong demand from America's top half, while mass-market exporters face a consumer that is retrenching under gasoline and food costs. The split in the CPI is the split in the economy. Both halves are real. The question is which half the Fed chooses to govern for.