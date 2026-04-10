Hyderabad Police Launch 'She Netra' Teams To Find Hidden Cameras

In a significant step towards strengthening women's safety and safeguarding privacy, the Hyderabad City Police on Friday launched 'She Netra' teams, specialised units tasked with detecting hidden cameras in public and private spaces across the city. The initiative was formally rolled out by Hyderabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar at a programme held at the Old Commissionerate Office in Basheerbagh, where advanced camera detector kits were distributed to the newly formed teams, a release said.

Specialised Teams to Conduct Surprise Raids

According to the officials' release, seven dedicated 'She Netra' teams have been constituted, with one team assigned to each of the seven zones under the Hyderabad City Police Commissionerate. These teams have undergone a two-phase training programme focusing on Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and the use of sophisticated camera detection technology. The teams will conduct regular inspections and surprise raids at locations such as hotels, malls, hostels, educational institutions, hospitals and commercial complexes to identify and neutralise hidden surveillance devices.

Speaking on the occasion, Commissioner Sajjanar underscored the department's firm stance against violations of privacy. "We are integrating advanced technology with rigorous field inspections. These seven teams will conduct frequent and surprise raids across the city to ensure no woman's privacy is compromised," he said. He further warned that strict action would be taken against those found installing hidden cameras in sensitive spaces.

Directives for Establishments

The Commissioner issued a set of key directives to establishments, placing the onus squarely on management to ensure their premises remain free of hidden cameras. He stated that any negligence or involvement would invite strict criminal action, and violators--including institutions and responsible employees--would be blacklisted. As part of the measures, organisations have been instructed to appoint a 'Customer Safety In Charge' to coordinate with SHE Teams, procure camera detection equipment, and conduct periodic internal checks. The police department will also provide training support to these designated officers.

Combating Misuse of Technology

Highlighting the growing misuse of technology, Sajjanar said that evolving digital and hardware threats are posing new challenges. "Technology is being misused not only through software but also through hardware, including the installation of secret cameras," he noted. He added that cybercriminals are increasingly exploiting software vulnerabilities for morphing and blackmailing, and are also targeting citizens through malicious APK files and fraudulent mobile applications. Recognising the potential escalation of such threats, the Commissioner said the 'She Netra' teams have been established as a proactive measure and are equipped with advanced devices capable of detecting hidden and spy cameras, including concealed mobile phone cameras.

Call for Public Participation

Calling for public participation, Sajjanar emphasised that ensuring women's safety is a shared responsibility. He urged citizens to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities through Dial 100/112 or via the SHE Teams WhatsApp number.

Senior officials, including Additional CP (Crimes) Srinivasulu, DCP (Women Safety Wing) Dr Lavanya, ACP (SHE Teams) Prasanna, and others, were present at the event. (ANI)

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